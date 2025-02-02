This time a year ago, Apple's Argylle sent the marketplace plummeting with its disappointing debut. But the domestic box office is eyeing around $90 million this weekend, thanks to the unexpected over-performance of Universal's Dog Man. If one thing has become clear in the last few years, it's that horror movies aren't as reliable as they once were, and animated movies are still incredibly bankable. This trend unfolded in real-time this weekend, with Dog Man earning over three times as much as fellow newcomer, the horror film Companion.

Produced by Zach Cregger, who burst onto the scene with the hit film Barbarian a few years ago, Companion is written and directed by Drew Hancock. The film stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, both of whom broke into the big leagues after appearing in the hit television shows Yellowjackets and The Boys, respectively. The movie earned an estimated $9.5 million in its first weekend, which could go either way. Companion opened to positive reviews, and currently holds a "fresh" 94% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Somewhat unusually for the horror genre, the movie has earned an exceptional response from audiences. It holds a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a B+ CinemaScore.

Dog Man, on the other hand, leaped to a $36 million opening weekend haul, despite minimal marketing. This marks the second-biggest January debut for an animated film and the third number-one debut in a row for DreamWorks. Based on the children's comic book series by Dav Pilkey, the movie earned mostly positive reviews, and currently sits at a "fresh" 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Family audiences appear to have huge appetites, seeing as they just feasted on films such as Moana 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Overall Business Nearly Hit the $90 Million Mark this Weekend