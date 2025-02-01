While the horror genre has taken a hit in the post-pandemic era, it has become increasingly clear that family films, particularly those aimed at young children, are still as reliable as ever. This weekend will see a new champion emerge at the domestic box office, illustrating that there are no rules as far as animated movies are concerned. Moana 2 is continuing to draw crowds despite having been released on digital, and this week's new release, Dog Man, is eyeing a number one finish even though it was barely marketed.

The movie generated nearly $11 million on opening day, including the $1.3 million that it made in Thursday previews. Dog Man is expected to gross around $35 million across the weekend, coming in roughly $10 million higher than comparable titles such as Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and DC League of Super-Pets. Based on Dav Pilkey's comic book series of the same name, Dog Man has received mostly positive reviews, and currently sits at a "fresh" 75% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Nate Richard wrote that Dog Man "has far more charm than what you might expect from an animated kids' movie."

The number two spot is going to Warner Bros.' Companion, produced by Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger and directed by Drew Hancock. Starring Sophie Thatcher, the horror movie is eyeing around $10 million in its debut weekend, after grossing an estimated $4 million on opening day. Barbarian became something of a word-of-mouth hit in 2022, grossing around $45 million worldwide and announcing Cregger as a horror filmmaker to watch out for. Thatcher, on the other hand, recently appeared in the well-reviewed Heretic, which made around $60 million globally. Companion holds a "fresh" 83% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and has earned a surprisingly solid B+ CinemaScore from the opening day crowds.

The Oscars Hopefuls Didn't Seem to Gain Much Traction