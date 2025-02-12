After opening with a whopping $36 million during the weekend of January 31, Dog Man has been the biggest breakout performer of the year at the domestic box office thus far, proceeding to take the #1 spot again this past weekend. After collecting another $13 million during its follow-up weekend and an additional $758,000 on Monday, February 10, Dog Man currently sits at $54.9 million at the domestic box office and is poised to hit $55 million when the next batch of numbers come in. Not only has Dog Man helped Pete Davidson’s career box office total reach the fabled $1 billion mark, but it has also had no trouble becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2025 at the domestic box office, with a $4 million lead on One of Them Days.

Dog Man’s lead during its opening weekend at the box office was roughly $25 million, but its second weekend saw that lead cut down to only $5 million with new arrivals closing in fast. Heart Eyes finished in second place at the box office this weekend with $8.3 million, with Love Hurts (Ke Huy Quan) following behind in the third spot after grossing $5.8 million. Rounding out the final two spots in the top five were Mufasa: The Lion King, which added another $4 million to its total despite it being its eighth full weekend in theaters, and Companion (Jack Quaid), which dropped a scary 68% during its second weekend on its way to grossing only $3 million. The biggest surprise performer this weekend was Becoming Led Zeppelin, which grossed $2.5 million from only 369 screens.

‘Dog Man’ Will Lose Its Top Spot at the Box Office This Weekend

Dog Man may have hung onto the top spot at the box office for the last two weekends, but the arrival of the first true blockbuster of 2025 this weekend will surely see it drop in the rankings. Captain America: Brave New World, the first Marvel movie of the year, hits screens worldwide this weekend, and will certainly take the top spot while also likely passing Dog Man’s current box office total. The last Marvel movie to premiere in theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine, earned over $1.3 billion globally, and with the Captain America name behind the newest MCU entry, box office potential is sky-high.

Dog Man is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Dog Man 7 10 9/10 Release Date January 31, 2025 Director Peter Hastings Cast Pete Davidson Petey the Cat

Lil Rel Howery Cheif

FIND TICKETS