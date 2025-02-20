Universal Pictures made the surprising announcement yesterday that Dog Man was now streaming on digital platforms, which came as a bit of a shock considering the movie is still producing strong numbers at the box office in only its third weekend in theaters. Dog Man added another $9.7 million domestically to its total this weekend, and after a strong Monday, February 17 that saw the animated flick gross over $3.6 million, it has now officially passed $70 million at the domestic box office. Dog Man has also added $17.6 million from international markets, bringing it to a global cumulative gross of $88 million, and it is expected to pass both $90 million globally and $20 million internationally by the end of this week, if not sooner.

Dog Man kicked off its theatrical run in style over the weekend of January 31, earning a whopping $36 million to finish ahead of the long-legged goliath Mufasa: The Lion King, and also newer arrivals like One of Them Days, the road trip comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA. Dog Man experienced quite the drop during its second weekend in theaters, falling off at a 62% rate on its way to grossing another $13 million, which was still enough to take the top spot ahead of more newcomers such as Love Hurts and Heart Eyes. The animated film starring Pete Davidson finally passed off the #1 spot at the box office this weekend and fell all the way to #4, losing to Captain America: Brave New World, Paddington in Peru, and even Heart Eyes.

How Is ‘Dog Man’ Faring on Digital Platforms?

Dog Man made its digital debut yesterday, and it has wasted no time making a name for itself on digital charts. The film has already crept into the top 10 purchases chart on Prime Video, sitting in the #10 spot at the time of writing, behind Yellowstone, the Kevin Costner-led Western series, at #9. Dog Man will have a long way to go if it wants to reach the same heights on digital charts as the current #1, Moana 2, which recently made its digital premiere after grossing over $1 billion globally. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King are also in the Prime Video top 10 digitally.

Dog Man is still playing in most theaters and the film is available on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Dog Man 7 10 9/10 Release Date January 31, 2025 Director Peter Hastings Cast Pete Davidson Petey the Cat

Lil Rel Howery Cheif

FIND TICKETS