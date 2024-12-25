Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...it's a man? No, wait, it's a dog. Or is it some sort of...Dog Man? Wait, hold on, he's a cop too?

After hitting a home run with The Wild Robot, which is all-but-assured to sweep the animated categories of the upcoming awards season, DreamWorks already has their next project lined up with Dog Man. DreamWorks first film of 2025 will be the second time the animation giant has collaborated with Dav Pilkey - a legend in children's books and the creator of the massively popular Captain Underpants. Being the story of a crime-fighting cop who is half-man and half-dog, Dog Man is about as far opposite as you can get from DreamWorks' other 2025 film, The Bad Guys 2.

After a tragic accident puts a rookie cop and his dedicated canine companion in critical condition, some of the mad scientists at the nearby hospital decide to take a page out of RoboCop. Their experiments lead to the ultimate creation of crime-fighting - Dog Man, who's half dog, half man, all hero. Wondering when you can see DreamWorks' latest anthropomorphic hero embark on a new adventure? Read below to find out everything you need to know about Dog Man.

6 When Is 'Dog Man' Coming Out?

Image via Dreamworks

Dog Man will be barking his way into theaters when DreamWorks' newest film debuts on January 31, 2025, capping off an unusually packed January for theatrically released feature films. That's particularly true for the horror genre, as not only will Dog Man be opening the exact same day as Jack Quaid's mysterious thriller Companion, January will also include the Poohniverse's next chapter Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Blumhouse's modern reinvention of Wolf Man. Other notable January entries are Robbie Williams' unique biopic Better Man, the buzzy awards season thriller September 5, and Mel Gibson's tense psychological thriller Flight Risk.

5 Where Can You Watch 'Dog Man'?

Image via Dreamworks

Dog Man will indeed be playing in theaters, which makes perfect sense considering that DreamWorks has finally found its box office groove again. While things stumbled for the animation giant a bit with the poor box office performance of Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken, their other installments like The Bad Guys, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and The Wild Robot were huge critical and financial successes. The animation studio is also reportedly hard at work on more installments in their wildly popular Shrek and Kung Fu Panda franchises.

As for a potential streaming release at a later date, the most likely contender would be Peacock, since DreamWorks is also affiliated with NBCUniversal. However, DreamWorks has also partnered with other streaming outlets like Netflix and Prime Video to release some of their films. For example, Dog Man's spiritual predecessor, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, is currently streaming on Netflix.

4 Does 'Dog Man' Have a Trailer?

The official trailer for Dog Man shows how an average police officer became a dog, man. Things go awry when an officer and his canine companion, Greg the Dog, fail to stop a bomb from exploding in the city. One trip to a hospital run by mad scientists later, and Greg and his human companion are fuzed into the mighty Dog Man, who soon becomes a new heroic symbol for this fair city. This is much to the chagrin of the criminal mastermind, Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson), who vows to destroy Dog Man, so the canine humanoid can't dash his dastardly plan any longer. After being tasked by his angry police chief (Lil Rel Howery) to put a stop to Petey's reign of terror, Dog Man chases the bone of crime to save the day.

3 Who Stars in 'Dog Man'?

Close

Dog Man plays himself in his big-screen debut, and he has a pretty stellar ensemble cast backing him up. The Joker to Dog Man's Batman is none other than Pete Davidson as the fittingly named Petey the Cat. The Saturday Night Live alum is no stranger to voice-over work, having previously starred in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Also in the lead cast is Lil Rel Howery as Dog Man's grumpy police chief, which is pretty perfect since the Free Guy star recently appeared in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

The cast of Dog Man also includes: