Until the recent releases of Captain America: Brave New World and Ne Zha 2, it was safe to say Dog Man was the biggest success of 2025 at the box office. Dog Man recently completed its fourth full weekend in theaters, and the film hauled in another $5.9 million, dropping only 42% from the weekend prior. This new cash infusion has helped Dog Man reach $100 million at the global box office, with $78 million coming from domestic markets and $26 million from international earnings. Dog Man stars Pete Davison, and the film even helped Davidson’s career box office total past the $1 billion mark not long after its premiere. The film also stars Isla Fisher and Lil Rel Howery, and it was written and directed by Peter Hastings.

Dog Man shocked the world when it opened with $36 million over the weekend of January 31, finishing in the #1 spot with ease, well ahead of Companion, which earned $9 million, and Mufasa: The Lion King, which earned $6.3 million. Dog Man fell a concerning 62% during its second weekend in theaters, earning $13.8 million, but that didn’t stop the film from taking the top spot once more, even holding off newer arrivals like Heart Eyes and Love Hurts, while still beating both Mufasa and Companion and also One of Them Days. During its third weekend in theaters, Dog Man finally handed off the top spot to Captain America: Brave New World, and it also fell behind the newly-premiered Paddington in Peru and even Heart Eyes while earning $9.7 million to take the #4 spot.

