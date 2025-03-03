It’s now been more than a week since Peter Hastings’ Dog Man premiered on digital platforms everywhere, but the film has still continued earning at the box office as if it wasn’t available to watch at home. After earning $4.2 million during its fifth full weekend in theaters, Dog Man has now successfully passed $110 million at the worldwide box office, sitting at $113.1 million total at the time of writing. The Pete Davidson-led animated flick has earned $84 million from domestic markets and $29 million internationally, and it currently stands as the second-biggest movie of 2025 at the domestic box office, behind only Captain America: Brave New World. In addition to Pete Davidson, Dog Man also stars Poppy Liu (No Good Deed), Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers), and Lil Rel Howery (Poker Face).

Dog Man’s only competition at the box office during its premiere was Companion, the psychological thriller starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher, but after Dog Man opened with $36 million to Companion’s $9 million, it proved to be less of a competition than many thought it would be. Dog Man then followed up a strong debut with a frightening 62% drop during its second weekend in theaters, falling from $36 million to $13.8 million, but it still held on to the #1 spot despite the premieres of Heart Eyes (Mason Gooding) and Love Hurts (Ke Huy Quan). Dog Man finally gave up its #1 spot at the box office during its third weekend in theaters, but the film has since stayed in the top five, even most recently finishing at #5 this past weekend.

What Else Happened at the Box Office This Weekend?