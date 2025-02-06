After shooting to the top of the 2025 tree upon its first weekend in theaters, the surprise animated hit Dog Man is set to find even more success in its second weekend at the box office. Currently, Dog Man's worldwide haul of $43 million, split between $38 million domestically and $5 million in overseas markets, puts it in a prime position to reach an even greater milestone this coming weekend. On the most recent February 4 domestic box office results, Dog Man achieved a mighty $1.8 million, showcasing that its bark is just as big as its bite, as the movie topped the box office rankings for a fifth consecutive day.

It is predicted then that Dog Man, come the end of Sunday, February 9, will likely have reached the $50 million mark worldwide, and would only need to achieve one-fifth of its opening weekend haul to do just that. If ticket sales don't fly quite as high as expected, the film will almost definitely still surpass the $40 million mark domestically, still giving director Peter Hastings and everyone at DreamWorks a reason to celebrate.

Not only has Dog Man risen rapidly to financial success, but it is also a hit with audiences and critics alike. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Dog Man has received a strong 79% rating from critics, with its audience score of 85% an even better indication of its quality. Dog Man uses a strong animation style and an immersive central story of a crime-fighting half-dog/half-man to keep its young target audience entertained, whilst also never being too shy to introduce innuendo to make sure the parents enjoy their theater trip too. In Nate Richard's review of the movie for Collider, he said that Dog Man has "far more charm than what you might expect from an animated kids' movie," later adding, "Not only will your young ones eat the movie right up as Dog Man slurps up his Ruff Mix, but you'd be surprised at the sheer amount of creativity on display."

