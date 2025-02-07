Dog Man stunned the world this past weekend when it opened with $36 million, taking the top spot at the box office with ease while also becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2024 domestically in just a few days. The film earned over $20 million more than its closest competitor, Companion (Jack Quaid), which opened with $9.3 million to take the second place spot. Dog Man has kept up the dominance during its first full week in theaters, and after a successful Wednesday, February 5 that saw the film earn another $847,000, Dog Man is poised to pass the $45 million mark globally today when the next batch of numbers come in. Dog Man currently sits at $39.5 million domestically and $4.9 million internationally for a $44.4 million global gross.

It was a bloodbath at the box office this weekend, with more than 14 movies earning $1 million or more, and while only one earned over $10 million, there are still some competitors that refuse to give up. Following Dog Man and Companion this weekend was Mufasa: The Lion King, which scored an additional $6.3 million despite it being its seventh full weekend in theaters. One of Them Days, the buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, fell to the #4 spot with $5.8 million, but it still managed to beat Flight Risk, the aviation thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson that grossed $5.4 million this weekend to take the final spot in the top five. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also added $3.2 million to its domestic total this weekend.

Who Stars in ‘Dog Man’?

Pete Davidson features in the lead role of Petey in Dog Man, and the film is already helping to carry his career box office total to new heights as he quickly approaches the $1 billion mark. Poppy Liu, who recently featured in Netflix’s No Good Deed, also stars in Dog Man as Butler, with Lil Rel Howery voicing Chief. Howery also stars in One of Them Days, and is currently enjoying tremendous box office success. Isla Fisher and Stephen Root also star in the film. Peter Hastings wrote and directed Dog Man, which is based on the popular box series by Dav Pilkey.

Dog Man is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

