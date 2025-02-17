Dog Man had been the biggest success story of 2025 at the box office until the recent premiere of Captain America: Brave New World, and although the animated film fell to #4 in the box office rankings this weekend, it can still be considered a major hit for Universal Pictures. Dog Man added $9.7 million during its third weekend in theaters this weekend, a 30% drop from its second weekend that was still enough to push it close to a major box office milestone. At the time of writing, Dog Man has grossed $66.8 million domestically and $17.6 million from foreign markets, leaving it with a worldwide gross of $84.4 million, and it will likely push past the $85 million mark in the coming days.

Dog Man opened with a whopping $36 million during its first weekend in theaters to take the top spot at the box office, beating Companion (Jack Quaid) which earned $9.3 million, and Mufasa: the Lion King, which earned $6.3 million. During its second weekend in theaters, Dog Man collected another $13.8 million, still maintaining the top spot and holding off new arrivals like Love Hurts (Ke Huy Quan) and Heart Eyes, the slasher horror film starring Jordana Brewster and Mason Gooding. Dog Man’s 62% drop in its second weekend in theaters was softened by the aforementioned 30% drop between its second and third weekends, but after nearly falling outside the top five and more new arrivals on the way, things may begin to taper off quickly for Dog Man at the global box office.

Is ‘Dog Man’ on Streaming?

Dog Man has yet to begin streaming and it has also not made its digital debut, as it remains playing exclusively in theaters for now. However, with box office results beginning to drop, Dog Man is expected to hit digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ sometime in the next week or two. When Dog Man is ready to make its streaming debut, expect it to join other recent Universal hits like The Wild Robot and Twisters on Peacock, the premiere home for all Universal Pictures content. Dog Man stars Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, and Isla Fisher, and was written and directed by Peter Hastings.

Dog Man is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

