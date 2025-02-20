Dog Man debuted on digital platforms just a few days ago, but that didn’t stop the film from accomplishing something at the box office this week that no other movie was able to do. Dog Man earned $1 million on Tuesday, February 18, at the box office, which was a 10% increase from the previous week. There were more than 20 movies playing in theaters that reported numbers for Tuesday, February 18, and Dog Man was the only one to earn more this week than it did last week. Movies such as Love Hurts dropped a whopping 57%, while other new arrivals like Heart Eyes fell 35%. Other movies to experience steep drop-offs from the previous week were Companion (Jack Quaid) at 61% and Flight Risk (Mark Wahlberg) at 67%.

Tuesday was the first day that Dog Man was available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video, so while its digital release does make this feat more impressive, it’s unlikely that the news has spread around to more casual movie viewers that the option was there to stay home and watch Dog Man instead of going to the theater. When we last reported on Dog Man’s box office numbers earlier in the week, the film was #10 in the digital rankings, and it has since risen to #8, passing Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone and Tom Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance, but still falling short of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Kraven the Hunter. Dog Man may yet climb further in the rankings, but it has its work cut out for it if it wants to take the top spot from Moana 2.

When Will ‘Dog Man’ Begin Streaming?

Universal Pictures has yet to announce when Dog Man will begin streaming, and it may be at least a few weeks before this information is made available considering the film just made its digital debut a few days ago. Dog Man’s streaming date will largely depend on how the film continues to perform both at the box office and on digital platforms – better performance will mean a later streaming date. When Dog Man does begin streaming, it will join other Universal movies like Twisters and Despicable Me 4 on Peacock.

Dog Man has grossed $71 million domestically and $17 million internationally for a worldwide total of $89 million, and the film is available to watch on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates and watch Dog Man on Prime Video.