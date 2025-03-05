Peter Hastings’ Dog Man may have spent over a month in theaters to date, but nothing seems to be slowing it down to a halt just yet. Even despite premiering on digital platforms everywhere well over a week ago, the movie's ability to entice audiences and its simply remarkable staying power in a traditionally poor time for theatrical releases has been astounding. Across the most recent box office weekend, Dog Man took home another $4.2 million domestically, finishing fourth in the overall weekend rankings ahead of the likes of Mufasa: The Lion King, Ne Zha 2, and Heart Eyes.

Because of this recent and sustained success, Dog Man has now achieved an eye-watering $113 million globally after just under five weeks in theaters. This total is split between a domestic haul of $84.3 million and an international total of $29 million, with the latter the movie's likely next milestone to reach. Given Dog Man's continued dominance of ticket sales, and considering it is still available in most of its overseas markets, it is expected that the film can reach the $30 million mark in international sales perhaps before the end of the coming weekend.

This success would be nothing short of remarkable, especially considering Dog Man's reported $40 million budget. However, when digging into the critical and audience response to the film, it is easy to see why Dog Man has managed to remain one of the top dogs at the global box office. The Pete Davidson-led animated flick also stars Poppy Liu (No Good Deed), Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers), and Lil Rel Howery (Poker Face), and is the recipient of a "certified fresh" 80% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with an even more impressive 83% audience rating for good measure.

The Animal Kingdom is Dominating the Domestic Box Office