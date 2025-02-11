Dog Man made waves during its recent box office debut over the weekend of January 31, earning $36 million to make it the highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, and it followed that up with another $13.8 million during its second weekend in theaters to claim the top spot once again. The film has grossed $66 million globally, with $54 million coming from domestic earnings and $12 million internationally, which has helped leading star Pete Davidson reach the fabled $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. There are other major competitors coming this weekend at the box office like Captain America: Brave New World, but Dog Man is on track to hit $100 million in the next week or two.

Pete Davidson largely has his role as Mirage in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to thank for his box office total hitting $1 billion. The Transformers prequel film earned $157 domestically and $281 million from international markets for a worldwide total of $439 million, accounting for nearly half of Davidson’s career box office total. Coming in second place on the list of the highest-grossing Pete Davison movies is The Suicide Squad, the 2021 soft reboot helmed by James Gunn that earned $55 million domestically and $112 million in foreign markets for a total of $168 million. Other movies that have helped Davidson reach the majestic new box office total include The Angry Birds Movie 2, the 2019 sequel starring Jason Sudeikis and Bill Hader, along with Trainwreck, the 2015 R-rated raunchy comedy starring Amy Schumer that’s currently streaming on Prime Video.

What Else Does Pete Davidson Have in the Works?

Davidson is attached to star in three upcoming projects that are expected to release in the next year or two. The first is Wizards!, the R-rated comedy that also features Naomi Scott and Orland Bloom that was written by Joel Edgerton, and the second is The Pickup, an action comedy that will see Davidson in the lead role alongside Keke Palmer, Eddie Murphy, and Eva Longoria. Davidson is also one of the many names who has been tapped to star in The Home, the upcoming R-rated horror thriller from James DeMonaco that also stars Ethan Phillips, John Glover, Bruce Altman, and more.

Dog Man is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Lil Rel Howery Cheif

