The animated superhero comedy Dog Man is set to hit theatres on January 31, 2025. Produced by DreamWorks Animation, the film is an adaptation of Dan Pilkey’s children’s graphic novel series of the same name. But fans watching the movie on the big screen have more to look forward to. Cinemas in the U.S. will offer a limited-edition Dog Man popcorn bucket that doubles as a stylish dog bowl to pay homage to the film.

The vibrant blue 65-ounce bowl comes filled with Regular-sized popcorn for $15.99 + tax. Fans can pair it with a 22-ounce character-topped drink for $11.99 + tax or grab the combo for $24.99 + tax. That’s not all though! Cinemas will also carry plushies based on the characters featured in Dog Man. However, these limited-edition collectibles will only be available till supplies last.

The film has been directed by Peter Hastings (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), who also serves as the voice of the titular character. The cast also includes Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Ricky Gervais in prominent roles. The movie is a spin-off of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) and tells the origin of Dog Man, a hybrid superhero born from a police officer and his dog after a life-saving surgery.

Pilkey and Hastings Are the Dream Team for Animated Films

Dog Boy isn’t the first collaboration between the six-time Emmy Award and Peabody-winning director and the celebrated American cartoonist. The two first worked closely on the animated show The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, based on Pilkey’s novel series Captain Underpants. All thirteen books in Pilkey’s Dog Man series have become No. 1 bestsellers. The series has over 60 million copies in print and has been translated into 47 languages. With themes of empathy, kindness and persistence, the graphic novels are popular among readers of all ages.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kristin Lowe, Chief Creative Officer at DreamWorks shared that Hastings was the perfect person to bring Dog Man to life. She added that Pilkey was one of the most talented storytellers of his generation, which is why his fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Dog Man. The author himself expressed that he was humbled and grateful to be working with Hastings and the team at DreamWorks Animation.

As far as Hastings is concerned, he was thrilled to helm his second project based on Pilkey’s books. The director shared that he wanted to retain all the “funny, clever, emotional ultimately inspirational” aspects of the source material. Hastings acknowledged that the joy in adapting Pilkey’s work was staying true to his vision and “building on his great sensibility.” According to the director, he wanted to ensure that Dog Man resonated with old and new fans of the author.

Dog Man is hitting theaters across the U.S. on January 31, 2025.