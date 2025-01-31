If you have a little one in your life or at the very least know someone with a kid under 10, there’s a good chance they know who Dog Man is. The popular series of graphic novels by Dav Pilkey is a spin-off of his also popular Captain Underpants series and follows a supercop who is half-dog and half-man. The aforementioned tighty whities-clad hero got his chance on the big screen eight years ago, to surprisingly amusing results. Now, it’s the canine hero’s turn in the practically titled animated comedy, Dog Man. The latest from DreamWorks Animation promises a high-energy comedy that is sure to keep children entertained for 90 minutes while giving the adults in the audience a handful of chuckles. That isn’t an insult to the movie. While Dog Man doesn’t reach the heights of some of the animation studio’s recent releases such as The Wild Robot and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, it still has far more charm than what you might expect from an animated kids' movie releasing in the early weeks of the year.

What Is ‘Dog Man’ About?

In OK City, no duo is more cool than Officer Knight and his trusted sidekick, Greg the Dog (Peter Hastings). After getting critically injured while defusing a bomb, Officer Knight’s face and Greg’s body are deemed unsalvageable. So, the very fine surgeons decide to stitch Greg’s head onto Knight’s body; thus, Dog Man is born. If that sounds particularly morbid, it may be good to know that the whole gimmick of this franchise is that the character is supposed to be the creation of the two fourth-graders from Captain Underpants.

Dog Man is an instant celebrity upon his arrival and quickly becomes the Police Chief’s (Lil Rel Howery) go-to cop for catching “the world’s evilest cat,” Petey (Pete Davidson). However, Dog Man’s tactics prove not to be as efficient, especially since Petey keeps finding ways to get out of jail. The Mayor (Cheri Oteri) forces the Chief to take Dog Man off cases involving Petey, leaving our favorite furry hero without a purpose. That is until he saves Petey’s innocent and sweet young clone, Lil’ Petey (Lucas Hopkins). Dog Man and Lil’ Petey instantly bond with one another, but Petey grows jealous and wants to take his clone, who he initially was happy to cast aside, back. However, when one of Petey’s latest schemes involves reanimating the dead fish, Flippy (Ricky Gervais), into an evil telepath, which puts Lil’ Petey in danger, he and Dog Man must put aside their differences to save the world.

Your Kids Are Going to Love ‘Dog Man’