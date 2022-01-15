Ever since breaking through in Hollywood with his role as Tyler Gage in Anne Fletcher's Step Up, Channing Tatum has risen from Hollywood pretty boy to top-notch talent. Tatum has done it all from his memorable roles in comedies like 21/22 Jump Street as undercover cop Greg Jenko, to playing an industrious male stripper in the Magic Mike movies, and even to prestige fare with his role as tortured Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz in the Oscar-nominated film Foxcatcher. After taking a step back for a couple of years, Tatum is back in full force with several upcoming projects on the horizon, including his (co) directorial debut: Dog.

The film, which is sure to be a tear-jerker, will see Tatum going into uncharted territories in the director's chair, and who knows, it could take his career in a whole new direction. With a busy release slate coming in 2022, Dog seems like it'll kick off a great year for Tatum.

Here's The First Trailer For Dog

MGM dropped the first trailer for Tatum and Reid Carolin's Dog on November 17, 2021. The trailer, which is set to The Rolling Stones classic "Beast of Burden" will likely tug on the heartstrings of dog lovers everywhere as well giving us a glimpse at the film's comedic but also insanely sweet tone.

What Is Dog About?

Dog, as the title will lead you to believe, is about a dog. Simple right?

In actuality, the film tells the story of US Army Ranger Riggs (Tatum) who is called in to transport military Belgian Malinois Lulu to the funeral of her deceased handler, Nuke. While Lulu and Riggs initially start off on the wrong foot, their cross-country journey brings them closer together and they start to form a true bond with one another as well as build a bridge of trust.

The project is actually a personal one to Tatum, taking inspiration from his own dearly departed canine companion.

The dramedy looks to please dog lovers everywhere, but the main question that is on everyone's mind (or whenever a new dog movie is in the works) is, "Does the dog live?" We will just have to wait and see when the film hits theaters, but since this looks to be more of a feel-good crowd-pleaser, the safe answer is probably no. Though that certainly won't stop us from tearing up anyway.

Tatum's longtime creative partner Carolin will also be serving as co-director, which should not be too surprising for those who have been following Tatum's career. Carolin has been working with Tatum since the first Magic Mike in 2012, having penned the film and its 2015 sequel. Carolin also served as an executive producer on several other films starring Tatum including 22 Jump Street and White House Down.

Where Else Will Tatum Appear?

Tatum will be starring in the leading role of Riggs (obviously). Outside of voice-roles in films like Smallfoot, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and America: The Motion Picture as well as a memorable cameo role in this year's surprise hit Free Guy, Tatum has been taking a break from appearing in front of the camera. In fact, Tatum hadn't appeared in major roles on screen in 2017 since his leading role in Steven Soderbergh's ensemble heist comedy Logan Lucky where he starred alongside Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, and Sebastian Stan among others. That same year he had a role as the cowboy secret agent Tequila in Matthew Vaughn's big-budget sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle alongside Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Jeff Bridges, and Halle Berry.

Dog will kick off a busy year ahead for the movie star as he'll also be starring in the adventure rom-com The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe among others. He'll also be stripping and dancing off his clothes once again for Magic Mike's Last Dance the third and final installment of the successful franchise with Soderbergh returning to direct and a planned HBO Max release. He'll also be starring opposite Naomie Ackie in Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, the comedic thriller Pussy Island. He was also recently announced to star alongside Tom Hardy in a sure-to-be-controversial film chronicling the Afghanistan evacuation which is being penned by George Nolfi and distributed by Universal.

Tatum has also become quite the producer in the world of films and television he recently produced the Kevin Hart-led dramedy Fatherhood for Sony and Netflix and his name is attached to two major projects in the works one being the Adam Sandler space-thriller Spaceman at Netflix and the other being an untitled Universal monster movie with his Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller also attached.

Who Else Is in Dog?

Jane Adams will be joining Tatum and Lulu on their journey in the role of Tamara. While you may not know Adams' name, she has popped up in plenty of high-profile projects including Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, the recent Emmy-winning HBO Max series Hacks, and the 2017 Twin Peaks revival.

Kevin Nash is also onboard the film after starring alongside Tatum in both Magic Mike movies. Nash is a retired WWE wrestler who has starred in all sorts of films over the years including John Wick and Rock Of Ages, Dog will mark his first wide-release theatrical film since 2015's Magic Mike XXL.

The rest of the cast list includes Bill Burr (The King Of Staten Island), Q'orianka Kilcher (Yellowstone), Ethan Suplee (The Hunt), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Nicole LaLiberté (Twin Peaks), Luke Forbes (Crown Heights) and Ronnie Gene Blevins (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).

When Does Dog Release?

Dog was initially slated to release just earlier this year on February 12, 2021 before the film was eventually pushed back to a Summer release of July 16, 2021, which would have had it opening against Warner Bros live-action/animated basketball blockbuster Space Jam: A New Legacy and Sony's horror sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. Dog will now open in theaters on February 18, 2022, an entire year after it was initially set to debut.

The dramedy will have some stiff competition that weekend as Sony's long-awaited Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and Michael Bay's action flick Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez both open that weekend as well. Maybe MGM will move it up one weekend for Valentine's Day as this seems like it could be a good date movie.

Opening the weekend before will be the Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me and Kenneth Branagh's long-delayed Murder On The Orient Express sequel Death On The Nile. With other major releases that month including the hotly anticipated sequel Jackass Forever, Roland Emmerich's sci-fi disaster movie Moonfall, and Scott Derrickson's Blumhouse horror-thriller The Black Phone

When Did Dog Film?

Dog was initially set to begin filming in mid-2020 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans had to change. An Instagram post from Tatum on September 21, 2020, revealed that he and Carolin were in the process of shooting in Los Angeles. The production team had to follow strict protocols to ensure a safe and healthy set amidst the pandemic.

Is Dog Based On A True Story?

Dog is not based on a true story, at least not that we know of. Tatum and Carolin had actually been working on the film for two years prior to filming. As previously stated Tatum took inspiration from his real-life friendship with his own dog, also named Lulu. What better way to kick off your directorial debut than make a movie in tribute to your furry friend?

