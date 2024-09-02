Since the early days of Hollywood, cinematic canines like Rin-Tin-Tin, Lassie, and Old Yeller have established man's best friend as a major box office draw. Today, there is an endless list of notable films about heroic dogs and humorous pups, including Disney's 101 Dalmatians, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, and Turner & Hooch, that have become beloved classics among film fans.

While some of these movies tug at the heartstrings or leave audiences with a bittersweet rush of emotion, they're still a vital part of the movie-going experience that has a lasting impact on many. With family comedies like Beethoven and My Dog Skip and animated adventures such as Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs and All Dogs Go to Heaven, these are ten of the best dog movies of all time, ranked!

10 'All Dogs Go to Heaven' (1989)

Directed by Don Bluth

Charlie (Burt Reynolds) is a canine casino owner who is killed by a vicious gambler, Carface (Vic Tayback), but when Charlie finds a way to return to Earth from Heaven, he decides to take his revenge on his killer. As Charlie begins to execute his plan with the help of a young orphan girl, Anne-Marie (Judith Barsi), Charlie starts growing fond of the little girl, forcing Charlie to choose between exacting his revenge or helping her find a better life.

Like most of Don Bluth's films, All Dogs Go to Heaven has a bit of a darker tone than most animated films, but it's still a must-see dog movie, featuring an array of memorable characters voiced by noteworthy names, which also includes Dom DeLuise, Loni Anderson, and Ken Page. Initially, the movie earned mixed reviews and wasn't a massive success, but through the years, All Dogs Go to Heaven has become a cult classic, noted by many for its heartfelt story and visually stunning animation.

9 'Beethoven' (1992)

Directed by Brian Levant

When a St. Bernard puppy sneaks into the Newton family's backyard, George Newton (Charles Grodin) isn't as keen on the new visitor as his wife, Alice (Bonnie Hunt) and kids. Reluctantly, George agrees to let the puppy, which they name Beethoven, stay, but as the small pet grows into a sizable dog, George becomes more frustrated with the destructive Beethoven, who seems to spoil everything for the patriarch.

The 1992 movie Beethoven is a hilarious family film that spawned a popular film franchise and was also co-written by John Hughes under the pseudonym, Edmond Dantés. Despite earning mixed reviews, Beethoven was a surprise success at the box office, raking in over one hundred and forty million dollars worldwide. The movie does have a few far-fetched and over-the-top moments, but all in all, Beethoven is an essential dog movie that is guaranteed to generate plenty of laughs for any movie-goer.

8 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

Directed by Wes Anderson

In Wes Anderson's clever stop-motion animated film, Isle of Dogs, there is an outbreak of dog flu, forcing all the canines in Megasaki City, Japan, to be sent to a garbage dump known as Trash Island, where they are forced to live in exile. When Atari (Koyu Rankin), decides to find his dog, Spots, he flies to the island and ends up meeting a pack of pups who all agree to help him find his beloved pet. The movie features the voice talents of notable stars, including Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, and Scarlett Johansson.

Isle of Dogs is the epitome of the bond between a person and their canine companions, told through a unique spectrum of animation and immense detail with a political backdrop. The film is considered to be one of Anderson's boldest cinematic creations and was well-received by audiences and critics, including Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times, who called the film, "smart, different and sometimes deliberately odd." Despite the ominous premise of Isle of Dogs, audiences can be reassured that it's full of plenty of laughs that all lead to a more than satisfying ending in this one-of-a-kind dog movie.

7 'Eight Below' (2006)

Directed by Frank Marshall

Paul Walker stars as a guide for the National Science Foundation in Antarctica, Jerry Shepherd, who is asked to take a professor, Dr. Davis McClaren (Bruce Greenwood), out to collect fragments from a meteorite and, considering the icy weather conditions, the only way to travel is by sled dogs. When a storm forces the two to return to base camp, the weather becomes dangerous, forcing Shepherd to leave his dogs behind, but once back in the United States, he fights to get back to his pack and save them before it's too late.

Eight Below is a gut-wrenching but powerful survival film and a remake of the 1983 Japanese drama, Antarctica, which was inspired by the 1958 Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition. The movie features some highly emotional scenes and moments that are bound to make any viewer reach for the tissues, but Eight Below captures the immense loyalty and an unbreakable bond between a man and his dogs that is undeniable. Eight Below earned overall positive reviews and received three out of four stars from film critic, Roger Ebert, and is essentially an effective story about man's best friend.

6 'My Dog Skip' (2000)

Directed by Jay Russell

Set in the 1940s, My Dog Skip stars Frankie Muniz as 9-year-old Willie Morris who receives a Smooth Fox Terrier puppy for his birthday and decides to name him Skip. As the bond between Willie and Skip grows, the pup begins to change various aspects of the boy's life, such as turning bullies into allies and even gaining the affection of the prettiest girl in school, changing both of their lives for the better.

My Dog Skip is a crucial canine flick that centers around the love between a boy and a dog and also stars Diane Lane, Kevin Bacon, and Luke Wilson. Based on the 1995 memoir by Morris, My Dog Skip is a timeless tale about how a furry friend can help a child grow, break free from their shell, and ultimately realize the power that lies deep within them. While the ending is inevitable and Willie must say goodbye to Skip, it ends on a hopeful note of gratitude and genuine appreciation for a special four-legged friend.

5 '101 Dalmatians' (1961)

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, Clyde Geronimi, and Hamilton Luske

When an aspiring songwriter, Roger (Ben Wright), and his dalmatian, Pongo (Rod Taylor) cross paths with a lovely woman, Anita (Lisa Davis), and her dalmatian, Perdita (Cate Bauer), it's love at first sight and Roger and Anita marry, ultimately bringing Pongo and Perdita together. When the dogs become proud parents of fifteen puppies, Antia's former fur-obsessed friend, Cruella De Vil (Betty Lou Gerson), offers to pay her for the puppies to use their fur, but Anita and Roger adamantly refuse, forcing DeVille to steal them.

Walt Disney's canine classic, 101 Dalmatians, is a beloved animated feature film based on the 1956 novel by the same name written by Dodie Smith. The film is encased in Disney's traditional frame of love between a family as well as the canine companion and was praised for its creative efforts and, as always, marvelous animation. While the Dalmatians are the focus of the film, Cruella De Vil is considered to be one of Disney's most intricate and clever villains and with a catchy sinister tune to go with her, it's easy to see why she remains at the forefront as one of Disney's most hated characters.

4 'A Dog's Purpose' (2017)

Directed by Lasse Hallström

Josh Gad provides the voice of a dog who wonders about the purpose of his existence and, in 1961, he is rescued by his first owner, Ethan Montgomery, a 9-year-old boy who loves him unconditionally for his entire life. When the dog dies, he is reincarnated each time and through the years, he bonds with a new owner and finally learns about the true meaning of his existence.

A Dog's Purpose is an intriguing take on the world from the perspective of a dog, giving audiences a touching glimpse into the influence and impact a dog can have on so many different lives. Even though the movie received mixed to negative reviews, it's impossible not to praise A Dog's Purpose and its sentimental value, heightened by a stunning musical score composed by Rachel Portman. Despite not being an everyday dog movie, A Dog's Purpose is still worth watching if not for the formula but for the heartwarming message it effortlessly conveys.

3 'Turner & Hooch' (1989)

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode

Tom Hanks stars in Turner & Hooch as a by-the-book police detective, Scott Turner, who is preparing to be transferred from his small coastal California town to the big city where he can fight real crime. When a friend of Turner's, Amos Reed (John McIntire), is found murdered under mysterious circumstances, Turner is given custody of Amos' French Mastiff, Hooch, who is the only witness to the crime.

While the movie is both humorous and heartbreaking, Turner & Hooch is without question a quintessential dog movie that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime. The film is essentially a canine twist on a dynamic similar to The Odd Couple, resulting in hilarious shenanigans and a relationship that mixes as well as water and vinegar, but through patience and understanding, it eventually finds its blend. The movie was a hit at the box office and aside from a few mixed reviews, Turner & Hooch was well received by audiences and critics, making it a top-tier canine classic.

2 'Marley & Me' (2008)

Directed by David Frankel

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston star in Marley & Me as newlyweds, John and Jenny Grogan, who decide to adopt a yellow labrador puppy who they name Marley. As the couple go through the stages of life such as kids, moving, and major milestones, Marley is there for every single one, ensuring there's never a dull moment for the Grogan family.

Warning: Marley & Me will require plenty of tissues and potentially a dog (or several) in proximity for cuddles because this is one movie ending that will start the waterworks. The movie is based on the 2005 memoir by the same name written by John Grogan and also stars Kathleen Turner, Alan Arkin, and Ann Dowd. Aside from an ending that will make anyone an emotional mess, Marley & Me captures the ups and downs, humor, and overall experience of having a dog in your life as well as the everlasting paw print they leave on your heart forever.

1 'Hachi: A Dog's Tale' (2009)

Directed by Lasse Hollström

When a professor, Parker Wilson (Richard Gere) finds a young dog abandoned at the train station, he takes him in just temporarily. As time passes and no one comes to claim the dog, he and his wife, Cate (Joan Allen) begin to warm up the Akita dog, named Hachi, who soon becomes part of the family. Wilson and Hachi eventually develop a routine that involves Hachi waiting for his owner every day at the train station to greet him and walking home with him, proving to be the utter symbol of loyalty.

Hachi: A Dog's Tale is a remake of the 1987 Japanese film, Hachikō Monogatari, and based on the true story of an Akita dog named Hachikō. The movie earned positive reviews from critics, including Christopher Lloyd of the Sarasota Herald Tribune, who gave the movie three out of four stars, stating that it is "unapologetically a tearjerker." Hachi: A Dog's Tale is another bittersweet rendition of a loyal companion who teaches others about the true meaning of love and loyalty, which continues to be passed down through his incredible story that is still celebrated today.

