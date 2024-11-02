Neil Marshall has turned out some great horror films in his career. The Descent will forever scare you away from exploring caves, and keep you up with the disturbing imagery laced throughout its runtime. Tales of Halloween features a delightfully twisted short from Marshall that involves pumpkins coming to life and slaughtering everything in their path. He's even recently returned to the realm of horror with The Reckoning and The Lair, which is more than welcome after the dismal reception to his Hellboy reboot. But Marshall's directorial debut, Dog Soldiers, deserves a second look - especially with how it upends what viewers come to expect from a werewolf movie.

What Is ‘Dog Soldiers’ About?

Dog Soldiers begins when a group of soldiers are pitted against an elite guard of SAS operatives as part of a training exercise. The training goes south when the entire SAS unit is horribly murdered, with their leader Captain Ryan (Liam Cunningham) as the sole survivor. Eventually, the soldiers are taken in by a woman named Megan (Emma Cleasby), and learn a horrifying truth: they are surrounded by werewolves, and must rely on their combat skills to survive the night. But further complicating matters is the antagonistic attitude that Ryan takes towards the soldiers and their commanding officer, Sergeant Wells (Sean Pertwee). It also turns out that Megan is hiding a dark secret from the group, namely that she's a werewolf as well, and led the soldiers into a trap.

Part of what makes Dog Soldiers such a great watch is the werewolves themselves. Marshall wanted to avoid the trope of the "tortured werewolf", and show that these werewolves were monsters inside and out. He elaborated on this during an interview with Den of Geek:

"I didn’t want to do the classic curse of the werewolf story, which is essentially what all werewolf films had been up until that point...I wanted to do essentially Aliens with werewolves, in which they’re just a ferocious enemy and really difficult to kill, and who they are as people is irrelevant."

This approach worked, as the werewolves are shown to be immensely terrifying beasts that aren't quite wolves, but also move far faster than humans - and tend to be stronger than them too. But what makes Dog Soldiers a standout in the werewolf genre is its human characters.

Neil Marshall Explores the Horrors of War With ‘Dog Soldiers’

Dog Soldiers, like any good horror film, winds up being a way for Neil Marshall to tackle part of society through the lens of monsters. In this case, it's the effect war can have on a person. The biggest example of this is in how Wells and Ryan interact with the soldiers, particularly trainee Cooper (Kevin McKidd). Ryan is nothing but cruel to Cooper, mocking him and forcing him to partake in the ritual where soldiers shoot a dog they've been caring for. Wells, on the other hand, treats his soldiers as though they were members of his own family, even telling Ryan to back off when he gets in another soldier's face.

Eventually, Cooper finds himself having to make some hard decisions when Ryan transforms into a werewolf and Wells is shown to be changing as well after he's wounded by one. The rest of his squad takes a similar tactic; even if they're facing certain death, they go out swinging. The fact that Marshall was able to use the genre as a metaphor for how war can change someone would be a tactic he returned to in other films, particularly his Roman war epic Centurion.

‘Dog Soldiers’ Laid the Path for Sequels That Never Materialized

Dog Soldiers enjoys a cult status, but it was originally intended to kickstart a franchise. David E. Allen, who served as a producer on the original Dog Soldiers, aimed to have a sequel called Dog Soldiers: Fresh Meat released in 2005. Fresh Meat would flip the premise of the original film; where Dog Soldiers dealt with soldiers fighting werewolves, it would have Cooper fighting against soldiers who themselves were werewolves. Fresh Meat fell through, but Allen wasn't deterred and threw together a trailer for a web series titled Dog Soldiers: Legacy. Even though efforts on a Dog Soldiers sequel have stalled, Marshall is hopeful that it'll come to pass one day. "I’m not giving up, though; there’s still a possibility. We’ve been trying to get it off the ground for the past six years," he told JoBlo.

Dog Soldiers is both a bona fide cult classic and a welcome shot of creativity in the arm for werewolf movies. It is more than worth a watch, especially if you enjoy Neil Marshall's other films.

Dog Soldiers Release Date May 10, 2002 Director Neil Marshall Cast Sean Pertwee , Kevin McKidd , Emma Cleasby , Liam Cunningham , Thomas Lockyer , Darren Morfitt Runtime 105 minutes

Dog Soldiers is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

