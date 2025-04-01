Dogma is coming back to theaters to celebrate a major milestone. Twenty-five years after it was seen on the big screen for the first time, the satire directed by Kevin Smith is making a comeback, giving viewers who didn't catch it in theaters an opportunity to experience the comedy as it was meant to. The re-release organized by AMC Theaters and Iconic Events Releasing will begin on June 5. Twenty-five cities have been selected to host new screenings of Dogma, with San Diego, New York City and Orlando being some of the places that will participate in the celebration.

Dogma tells the story of Bartleby (Ben Affleck) and Loki (Matt Damon). The fallen angels are banished from Heaven after a series of irresponsible decisions cause God (Alanis Morrissette) to send them away. The protagonists come up with a plan to return to Heaven that involves signing up at the Cardinal Ignatius Glick's (George Carlin) church. With no one left to vow for them, Bartleby and Loki have to do everything in their power to get their old life back in the comedy written and directed by Kevin Smith. For the first time in more than two decades, the unconventional comedy is returning to the big screen.

Dogma became a mild box office success during its original theatrical run. The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival before audiences were given the opportunity to see it on the big screen. The cast of the comedy also included Salma Hayek, Linda Fiorentino and Jason Lee. After starring in Kevin Smith's unpredictable comedy, Salma Hayek would go on to deliver a career-defining performance in Julie Taymor's Frida.

Kevin Smith's Career After 'Dogma'

Image via Lions Gate Films

Another reason to celebrate Dogma's return to theaters is how Kevin Smith managed to get the rights back from the title's producer, Harvey Weinstein. Now that Smith has control over the movie he made more than two decades ago, viewers will be able to enjoy the angels' journey as it was meant to be seen. After working on Dogma, Kevin Smith went on to direct Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The sequel allowed Smith and Jason Mewes to reprise their roles as the titular characters. Kevin Smith would continue to work with Ben Affleck during the development of Jersey Girl a few years after the Argo star portrayed Bartleby.

Dogma will return to theaters starting on June 5. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.