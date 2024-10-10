Exciting news awaits fans of the reputable indie filmmaker Kevin Smith, who’s popularly known for his View Askewniverse film series, one of which includes his 1999 fantasy comedy film Dogma. Dogma is the fourth film in the collection, behind the beloved Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy, and fortunately, fans will get to see it return to the big screen for the first time in years. Not only that, it will also be re-released on Blu-ray thanks to the recent deal Smith struck with a yet-to-be-revealed company.

Smith, who wrote, directed, and starred in Dogma, announced the great update on That Hashtag Show, revealing that the movie has been acquired by new owners who contacted him immediately about making new Blu-rays and re-releasing the movie in 2025. He shared on the show:

“The movie’s been bought away from the guy that had it for years and whatnot. The company that bought it, we met with them a couple months ago. They were like, ‘Would you be interested in re-releasing it and touring it like you do with your movies?’ I said, ‘100 percent, are you kidding me? Touring a movie that I know people like, and it’s sentimental and nostalgic? We’ll clean up.’”

In addition to Smith, Dogma also featured quite an extraordinary cast, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, George Carlin, Linda Fiorentino, Janeane Garofalo, Chris Rock, Jason Lee, Salma Hayek, Bud Cort, Alan Rickman, Alanis Morissette and Jason Mewes. Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson, who appeared in the first View Askewniverse production, Clerks, also starred in Dogma as well as Smith’s indie universe regulars, Scott Mosier, Dwight Ewell, Walt Flanagan and Bryan Johnson.

What Happened to 'Dogma?'

Close

As fans know, in the closing credits to 1994’s Clerks, Smith promised, “Jay and Silent Bob will return in Dogma." Unfortunately, he couldn’t get financing for the movie and developed Mallrats instead in 1994. That led to a playful “Jay and Silent Bob will return in Dogma” tag on Chasing Amy in 1997.

Dogma tells the story of two fallen angels who risk the apocalypse by defying God’s will and trying to use a loophole in Catholic dogma to get back into Heaven. The storyline soon sparked controversy even before its opening, especially among the Catholics, which prompted Disney to pull the movie from its release slate. Not to mention, Disney also considered shelving Dogma entirely, but instead, two of its producers used their personal money to buy it from Disney. Despite all the drama, Dogma was well received by critics and amassed $44 million against its $10 million budget, becoming the highest-grossing film in the View Askewniverse series to date.

Dogma’s return to theaters and Blu-ray remains a work in progress, but do stay tuned to Collider for future information about its re-release.