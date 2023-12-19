The Big Picture Dogman, a dark thriller directed by Luc Besson, will be released in North America on March 15, 2024.

Caleb Landry Jones stars as a misfit who uses his loyal hounds to steal from the rich, showcasing a compelling performance.

Despite mixed reviews and a 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Dogman was found to be captivating by critics at Fantastic Fest.

Dogman is coming out of the kennel and into theaters next March. The dark thriller is director Luc Besson's first film since 2019. After debuting at the Venice International Film Festival in August, and premiering in Besson's native France in September, Dogman is finally coming to North America.

The canine thriller will have a limited release on March 15, 2024; ten days later, it will open in wide release on March 25. That will put it in the midst of a fairly light March release calendar; it will arrive shortly after the release of the similarly dog-themed Mark Wahlberg adventure movie Arthur the King, and shortly before the supernatural sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Dogman stars Caleb Landry Jones as a misfit who uses his pack of loyal hounds to steal from the rich; it is Besson's first film as director since 2019's Anna, and his first since his acquittal on rape charges earlier this year.

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'Dogman'?

After beginning his career with small parts, Caleb Landry Jones had an impressive run of showy supporting roles in Get Out, The Florida Project, American Made, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He can next be seen alongside Harry Melling in the drama Harvest. Comedian and podcaster Jojo T. Gibbs starred in the BET series Twenties, and was featured in Celine Song's acclaimed Past Lives; she will next appear in the Alex Garland thriller Civil War. Christopher Denham starred in Argo, Shutter Island, and Fast Color; he can be seen in this year's megahit Oppenheimer, playing nuclear spy Klaus Fuchs. Clemens Schick is a German actor and model; he appeared in Enemy at the Gates, Casino Royale, and Point Break, and played prisoner Ham on the Star Wars series Andor. Director Besson is the mastermind behind movies like La Femme Nikita, The Fifth Element, and Taken; he is typically possessed of keen commercial instincts, but his last major release, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, flopped at the box office.

Dogman was not particularly well-received by critics, and currently has a 58% "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Collider's Perri Nemiroff and John Alget found the film compelling when it was screened at this year's Fantastic Fest, despite its ludicrous screenplay, thanks to Caleb Landry Jones' compelling performance.

Dogman will have a limited release on March 15, 2024, and will then go wide on March 25.