We’re back with another exciting opportunity for moviegoers in Los Angeles! Collider’s next early screening will be the R-rated thriller, DogMan, from filmmaker Luc Besson. We’ll be hosting a chance to catch the movie on the big screen ahead of its wide release, followed by an exclusive Q&A with Caleb Landry Jones and Jojo T. Gibbs! Read on for the full details on how to enter to win free tickets.

In DogMan, Caleb Landry Jones plays Doulgas Munrow, a man transformed by his abusive past. After an incident in childhood leaves him paralyzed, and his father’s (Clemens Schick) cruelty lands Doug in the foster system, the boy creates a found family with a pack of dogs who later become his ragtag team of vigilantes. Scheming ways to steal from the rich by day and performing as a drag artist by night, our protagonist’s violent and peculiar story is told from the confines of detainment to criminal psychiatrist Evelyn (Jojo T. Gibbs).

‘DogMan’ Screening Details

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Beat the crowds for this one, LA. Collider will host this early screening on Thursday, March 21 at the Landmark Theatre Sunset ahead of its wide theatrical release. The screening will begin at 7 pm, and all guests will be provided with popcorn and a drink.

How to Get ‘DogMan’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to March 21, so keep an eye out!

DogMan officially opens in theaters beginning March 29.