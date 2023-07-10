The first trailer for Dogman, filmmaker Luc Besson's first project in four years, has just been released, giving us a glimpse into the gritty new film. The project is expected to make its world premiere on the fall festival circuit, and will premiere on September 27 in France. No wider release date has yet been set.

Dogman will tell the story of a man who, as a child, became obsessed with dogs as a means of escaping the cruel realities of his own life. Caleb Landry Jones plays Douglas, the dog-obsessed protagonist of the film. Obsessed with dogs, and wavering between fragility and resilience, Douglas finds himself in scrapes and conflicts with a repertoire of dangerous enemies.

A Biting New Trailer

The new trailer, released today, shows just how complicated Douglas is, and how his past trauma influenced his development. The trailer shows us a glimpse into his childhood, with Douglas sitting by a caged dog, who seems to be the only member of the family to give him attention. However, his bond with the dog is challenged by his father, who punishes him for his affinity for canines by beating him and then locking him in the dog cage outside, a move that would push his son's affinity into obsession.

The trailer then shows Douglas as an adult, in a dangerous world of his own making. He feeds his many dogs in a scantily clad living situation and applies thick layers of makeup for a get-up that resembles Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" outfit. And in his outfit, and with his dogs, he faces off against a crew of men who seek to destroy him. The film looks to focus on his lack of identity and his affinity for dressing up. “I’ve always liked disguises," he says in the trailer. He continues, saying, “[y]ou dress up, you make up a past and you forget your own.” But audiences will surely never forget Dogman.

Dogman is Luc Besson's first film since his 2019 project Anna. Besson is one of the most iconic filmmakers of the century. His previous projects include The Fifth Element and the 2014 film Lucy. Besson serves as both writer and director on Dogman. The specifics of the plot have not yet been revealed, however, it looks to be an intense game of cat and mouse, with Jones playing the intriguing and haunted protagonist.

Apollo Films is set to release the film in France on September 27. You can watch the new trailer below.