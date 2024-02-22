The Big Picture Director Luc Besson's new film DogMan follows a man's unique connection with canines to overcome a traumatic past.

DogMan tracks Douglas Munrow's life from childhood abuse to a complicated adult existence intertwined with his beloved dogs.

Caleb Landry Jones stars in DogMan . The film debuts in theaters on March 29.

Last year saw the return of French auteur Luc Besson to the festival circuit with his new feature DogMan starring Caleb Landry Jones. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in 2023, it's the director's first turn behind the camera since 2019's Anna and follows a man who forges a close connection with canines and, through them, discovers salvation after a scarring childhood under his abusive father. The film is now set to arrive in theaters starting on March 29, and a new trailer opens the kennel to see what awaits in this violent, outlandish tale.

DogMan tracks Douglas Munrow (Landry) through the various stages of his life, starting with his first fateful encounter with dogs. When his violent father tossed him to the canines, he was not torn to shreds but instead defended by man's best friend, further fueling his love for them. Left unable to walk and forever scarred by the abuse, Doug grows up on the fringes of society with his four-legged companions and begins using the dogs to steal precious objects and help people in need. His story is also a revenge fantasy, as he and his furry friends wipe out his enemies in vicious fashion. The adult Douglas lives a complicated life, switching between performing as a drag queen, thievery, and murdering anyone who threatens his existence with the dogs he loves so much.

Jones enters Besson's latest after his last performance in another dog-centric film—Finch. Playing opposite Tom Hanks in the Miguel Sapochnik feature, he embodied the humanoid robot Jeff, whom Hanks's titular character tasks with looking after his dog upon his death. He's also enjoyed roles in X-Men: First Class and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri among other high-profile projects. In DogMan, he's joined by Jojo T. Gibbs as Evelyn, a psychiatrist who listens to Doug recount his life story at the police station.

'DogMan' Was Part of a Controversial Venice Film Festival Lineup

Image via Europa Corp

In addition to being his first film since 2019, DogMan was also Besson's first feature after he was cleared of rape charges. Besson had been facing some serious allegations from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress Sand Van Roy until a French court handed down a definitive ruling ending the case last year, though he's also faced further accusations of inappropriate behavior by others he's worked with. His presence at Venice came as the festival welcomed several controversial figures back into the film world, including Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.

Besson's comeback feature earned lukewarm reviews from critics but did draw some praise for being a strange, yet captivating watch. Audiences will be able to catch the film in limited theaters starting on March 29 before it expands nationwide on April 5. Check out the new trailer below:

