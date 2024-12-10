Dogme 95 was a film movement founded by Danish directors Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg in the late 1990s. Its goal was to "purify" filmmaking, stripping it down to its bare essentials. These filmmakers rejected what they saw as cinematic artifice: special effects, elaborate sets, and extravagant post-production techniques. Instead, they placed a premium on authenticity and raw emotion, filming on location, using hand-held cameras, and keeping the props to a minimum.

The movement was relatively short-lived, coming to an end around 2005, which was probably for the best, as long-running film movements always run the risk of slipping into irrelevance or, worse, self-parody. Still, over about a decade, Dogme 95 contributed several gems to cinema, even a classic or two. With this in mind, this list looks at some of the Dogme 95 movement's essential works, which are vital to understanding its goals and sensibilities.

10 'Joy Ride' (2000)

Directed by Martin Rengell

"She really is dead!" Joy Ride (not to be confused with the Steve Zahn thriller) is a lesser-known Dogme 95 work by Swiss director Martin Rengell. The story revolves around a group of young people who spend their time driving around the city, drinking in trendy nightspots, and smoking joints. An outsider, Sandra (Claudia Knabenhans), joins the group and falls in love with one of its members, Daniel (Andri Zehnder). Their ambiguous and directionless relationship provokes tension, threatening to cause a schism among the friends.

Joy Ride's only noticeable deviation from Dogme is the use of a non-diegetic soundtrack.

In keeping with the movement's principles, Joy Ride employs a realistic, near-documentary style, with real locations and mostly amateur actors in the main roles. The only noticeable deviation from Dogme is the use of a non-diegetic soundtrack. While not as instantly engaging as some of the other movies on this list, Joy Ride is worth checking out for those who have seen the more famous Dogme films and are looking for others under the same umbrella.

9 'The Bench' (2000)

Directed by Per Fly

“We are not looking for answers, just for someone who can listen.” The Bench explores the interactions and relationships that unfold on a park bench, where a group of strangers finds themselves serendipitously drawn together. As the group interacts, each person reveals a layer of their personal life, from hidden desires to unspoken regrets. Through these characters, the movie becomes a broader exploration of loneliness and connection.

The Bench is anchored by a solid lead performance from Jesper Christensen as the town drunk. He also appeared in several Lars von Trier movies (as well as a small part in Sam Mendes's Spectre). The rest of the movie is lean and simple, clocking in at just 93 minutes, yet succeeding in using its minimal effects to good effect. What sets The Bench apart is its refusal to get sentimental or melodramatic. It also avoids politics and didacticism, instead remaining focused on the human side of its believable characters.

8 'Open Hearts' (2002)

Directed by Susanne Bier

“Sometimes, it’s the simplest things that hold the most weight.” This drama centers on two couples whose lives intersect when one woman, Cecilie (Sonja Richter), is left paralyzed after a car accident. As she struggles with her new reality, her husband, Joachim (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), falls in love with the wife of the man responsible for the accident. The result is a startlingly frank film about unexpected connections and surviving tragedy.

The plot isn't groundbreaking, but director Susanne Bier's sensitive touch elevates it above similar, more middling movies. Yet, she brought a similar restrained and tense approach to her hit Netflix original movie, Bird Box. She uses silence (there's no music to tug at the heartstrings) and stark, shaky cinematography to add realism. Likewise, Bier leaves things open-ended and ambiguous, allowing the viewer to draw their own conclusions. For this reason, Open Hearts was widely acclaimed, currently holding a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

7 'The King is Alive' (2000)

Directed by Kristian Levring

“Sometimes, the only way to escape is to face the truth.” In The King is Alive, a group of tourists find themselves stranded in the desert after their bus breaks down. Isolated and with dwindling resources, the characters become increasingly desperate, resorting to a dramatic retelling of Shakespeare's King Lear to pass the time. The lines between fiction and reality quickly blur as the performance becomes a reflection of their lives.

Again, the premise is not wholly fresh, but the realistic execution makes it surprisingly engaging. The story-within-a-story aspect is handled with a lot more nuance than one might expect. A lot of the praise for this must go to the cast, who are terrific across the board. They include Miles Anderson (who also appeared in Joel Coen's Tragedy of Macbeth) alongside Romane Bohringer and Jennifer Jason Leigh. It adds up to a strong statement on truth, fabrication, and performance, staple themes of Dogme.

6 'Italian for Beginners' (2000)

Directed by Lone Scherfig