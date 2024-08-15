The Big Picture BDSM is often portrayed negatively in media, but Dogs Don't Wear Pants offers a positive and respectful perspective on the community.

The film explores grief and healing through the story of a heart surgeon finding solace in the world of BDSM after the loss of his wife.

Through the characters of Juha and Mona, the movie delivers a message of embracing pain as a path to love, joy, and connection with others.

As far as kinks go, BDSM is a fairly well-known practice. And, yet, it still gets one heck of a bad rep. When it comes to media representations, leather and whips are usually associated with something creepy, whether that something is a gruesome crime in CSI or a borderline abusive relationship such as the one depicted in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. It's hard to come up with a movie or show that paints the world of subs and doms in a legitimatelly positive light, or that uses it as a vehicle for a story not about sexual perversion, but about love, joy, and personal dramas. That alone is enough to make J.-P. Valkeapää's Dogs Don't Wear Pants stand out. With delicate performances and a charming, albeit often heartbreaking story, this little-known 2019 black comedy holds the BDSM community in high esteem. The film focuses on the relationship between a dominatrix and one of her clients, who is still reeling from the death of his wife. It doesn't shy away from showing how pain can be destructive, but it also reminds us of its constructive aspects. The result is a charming movie that, while more than a little unconventional, is a pleasurable and heartwarming watch.

The critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, where Dogs Don't Wear Pants holds the enviable score of 90% states, "Dogs Don't Wear Pants will be too intense for many viewers, but for those who can take the punishment, there's pleasure in this stark drama's pain." Audience-wise, its 70% rating is also not to be trifled with. Sure, it is understandable that some might find Valkeapää's picture off-putting, what with its detailed depictions of choking and beating for sexual pleasure. However, if one can get through that or even get on board with what the movie gives us, what waits on the other side is nothing short of pure beauty and joy — the beauty of living and the joy of finding something that truly makes you happy.

Dogs Don't Wear Pants (2019) Dogs Don't Wear Pants follows Juha, a heart surgeon who becomes emotionally numb after his wife's tragic death. His encounter with a dominatrix named Mona leads him into the world of BDSM, where he begins to confront his grief and find a new path to healing. Release Date November 1, 2019 Director J-P Valkeapää Cast Pekka Strang , Krista Kosonen , Ilona Huhta , Jani Volanen , Oona Airola , Iiris Anttila , Ester Geislerová , Ellen Karppo Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers J-P Valkeapää , Juhana Lumme Expand

What Is 'Dogs Don't Wear Pants' About?

The story of Dogs Don't Wear Pants starts somewhere around a decade prior to the actual plot. While on a family holiday, Juha's (Pekka Strang) wife goes for a swim only to never come back. Taken over by grief as well as by the guilt of having been unable to save her, Juha spends the next years of his life reliving that fateful day, not so much dreaming of leaving the lake with his wife in his arms, but fantasizing about that last moment he saw her under the water — a moment in which he nearly drowned before being pulled out by a passer-by on a boat.

Years later, Juha goes through the motions of his life while his young daughter, Elli (Ilona Huhta), tries to get him to get over her mother by introducing him to her music teacher. Juha doesn't really care. As a matter of fact, he hardly cares about anything. Scenes of him masturbating with his face covered by his wife's clothes indicate that he is not only hung up on her, but searching for a way to return to that final second by her side, as horrifying as that might sound. While taking Elli to get her tongue pierced for her birthday, Juha finds a way of returning to that lake when he meets a dominatrix by the name of Mona (Krista Kosonen). Initially, it isn't clear what he wants from her, as he seems so out of place crawling on all fours like a dog in her chambers, but everything suddenly clicks when she chokes him, prompting his mind to take him back to the water.

Related This Dark Comedy With 97% on Rotten Tomatoes Delivers a Captivatingly Brilliant Satire Equal parts playful and sharp, the comedy offers both humor and insight with a masterful touch.

Mona, of course, eventually realizes what Juha is truly after when he asks her to choke him. She realizes that what he wants is to be in close contact with death, and not to enjoy the full range of sensations that come with being alive, of which pain and pleasure are an integral part. And, so, she begins to avoid him, running away from him as he grows more and more obsessed with her. Juha starts to neglect his work, his relationship with his daughter, and even his well-being in his despair to be in Mona's hands, and, to her, nothing could be more disturbing.

'Dogs Don't Wear Pants' Paints a Positive Picture of the BDSM World

Image via SF Film Finland

This tension between what each of Dogs Don't Wear Pants' two main characters find in BDSM makes up for most of the film's plot, which can often be tense and unnerving. However, the kink itself is never painted as something destructive or abuse-prone. Mona has a soft spot for Juha because of the sadness she senses in him, that much is clear, but she never seeks to exploit these feelings for her own advantage. Instead, she sees him as a complete antithesis to what she herself sees in BDSM, and thus cannot give him what he truly wants. In turn, the proximity to death craved by Juha is portrayed not exactly as a wrong reason to seek BDSM, as the kink helps him navigate through his grief, but as something dangerous without the proper guidance. It is implied that Juha is already set on a destructive course long before finding Mona, and having her around actually helps him go through all the pain that he needs to go through without doing proper harm to himself.

Perhaps the most revealing scene of Dogs Don't Wear Pants is the movie's ending, in which Juha runs into Mona at a fetish party. Now free of his desire to die, he learns to enjoy BDSM for everything it has to offer, and not just the possibility of suffering. We, the viewers, are to understand that, in the middle of all his sorrow, Juha managed to truly connect with a universe that was previously unbeknownst to him. BDSM becomes, thus, part of a man's well-adjusted life. Furthermore, at the party, we get a glimpse of many other people enjoying themselves, and often even smiling at Juha to make him feel welcome. It is truly a kind way to look at leather life, seeing it as a community of like-minded individuals that might help each other through hard times, and not as a simple deviation that can only be sought out by those mostly deranged.

'Dogs Don't Wear Pants' Has a Lot to Say About Love and Grief

Close

This final scene also tells us a lot about how the movie perceives grief and love. Valkeapää, who also acts as the film's screenwriter alongside Juhana Lumme, tells us that, before meeting Mona, Juha had a completely empty life apart from the corners that were filled with the pain of having lost his wife. What he needs, or so is the movie's thesis, is to embrace this pain, not seeing it as something that can engulf him, but as a path towards a light shining in the end. He needs to understand his pain as a means to something else, and that is where Mona comes in: though she is startled by him, she also helps him say goodbye to his wife and find pleasure on the other side of hurt. It is only after sailing through these troubled waters that Juha can love again, or even learn to connect to other human beings.

Again, we are taken back to that final scene. When Juha sees Mona at party, and vice-versa, we can interpret it in two different manners. One possible explanation is that they kept their relationship going strong and are simply attending the party together. Another possible interpretation, perhaps the most interesting, is that they are running into each other by chance after their last session together. In this scenario, Mona and Juha are finally meeting for the first time, not as a broken individual and the person he objectifies, but as two full people. With Juha's grief out of their way, they can finally know each other and maybe fall in love.

Dogs Don't Wear Pants is currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+