The (not so) friendly literature club simulator has some new treats for fans.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus has received a new gameplay trailer that details the additional features included in the extended version of the cult indie game. The extended version of the game was recently revealed by the game’s creator Dan Salvato, who introduces the new ways Doki Doki Literature Club will traumatize unaware players.

In the new trailer, Salvato explains how the relationship between players and fictional characters is at the heart of the original game. That being said, an extended version needed to add more content concerning said fictional characters, which is why Salvato developed a brand new storyline, called “Side Stories." This new narrative addition will showcase the relationships between the club members from when they met to becoming the closest friends, taking place before the events of the main game. The extended look at Doki Doki characters will also feature a whole new soundtrack, adding new tracks on top of the game’s amazing original soundtrack.

Doki Doki Literature Club was launched on PC back in 2017, as an innocent-looking dating simulator placed in an anime-inspired literature club. Anime dating simulators are not exactly rare in the virtual landscape, which allowed Doki Doki Literature Club to catch a lot of players by surprise when the game was revealed as a psychological horror experience that’s truly scary. Seriously, don’t get fooled by the cute drawing and bright colors, there’s a reason why Doki Doki Literature Club is considered one of the scariest games of all time.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will be released this June 30 to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This is the first time Doki Doki Literature Club will be available on consoles. Check out the new gameplay trailer below.

