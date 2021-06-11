Dan Salvato, the creator of Doki Doki Literature Club, has announced that his surprisingly horrific anime dating game will be releasing an update at the end of the month. The DLC pack is called DDLC Plus, which is going to add a bunch of new content to the original storyline. On top of that, the base game plus DLC will be published on multiple gaming platforms - not just PC.

According to the official announcement trailer and the game's Steam page, the upcoming DLC will add six new side stories to the main narrative, 13 additional music tracks, and more than 100 unlockable new pictures - all while preserving the original DDLC experience that has made the game a cult classic among its fans. Thanks to Salvato's partnership with Serenity Forge, the game will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch in digital and physical releases.

Image via Team Salvato

So what will fans be in store for with the upcoming DLC? It's hard to speculate, especially considering all of the twists and surprises that exist in the original game. DDLC may look like a cutesy, campy, bubbly anime dating simulator on the surface, but don't be fooled. It eventually takes a dark turn and leads players through a journey of psychological horror that every gamer should experience at least once in their life. For this reason, it was a very popular streaming game for Twitch broadcasters and YouTubers alike to share with their audiences. But even if players aren't sharing the experience with anyone else, it'll be exciting to see just how disturbing the additional content might get.

The original base game is available for free on Steam right now, along with an optional DLC fan pack for $9.99 US. The DDLC Plus expansion will be available on June 30. Check out the release trailer below.

