Dolby Cinema has announced its involvement in the upcoming National Cinema Day in partnership with The Cinema Foundation to celebrate a day at the movies. The company has announced that all of its U.S. locations will be participating, a one-day event taking place on September 3 with over 3,000 theaters and 30,000 screens confirmed to be participating. All showtimes, formats and films showing in Dolby will have tickets at a discounted rate of no more than $3, with some theater chains offering further deals on concessions, such as AMC Theaters’ $5 Cameo Combo.

All major distributors are taking part in this one-day event, and in addition to whatever titles are already showing in theaters, there will be some sneak peeks of upcoming titles from the likes of some of the biggest studios on the planet, including A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.

Movies currently playing in Dolby include Bullet Train, Nope, Thor: Love and Thunder, Where the Crawdads Sing, and the ever-popular, record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick, with upcoming releases including Smile, Don't Worry Darling, and the theatrical re-releases of Avatar and Spider-Man: No Way Home, though not all titles will be playing on National Cinema Day.

The Cinema Foundation was founded back in March, with a goal of "shaping the future of the great collective experience of moviegoing and the cinema industry". The foundation is dedicated to making sure that movies and moviegoing as an art continue to thrive in a post-pandemic world, and also helps to develop "future diverse workforces and growing moviegoing communities through research, education, and philanthropy". The foundations also builds on the missions and relationships set out by NATO, expanding their impact to assist individuals as well as the industry as a whole, proving that movies and the experience of viewing them are essential to the fabric of our society.

For more information about National Cinema Day, including a list of participating theaters in your area and showtimes, check out their website.