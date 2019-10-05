Craig Robinson, Mike Epps and Tituss Burgess on ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ & Eddie Murphy

0

With director Craig Brewer’s Dolemite Is My Name now playing in limited release and streaming on Netflix starting October 25th, I recently sat down with Craig Robinson, Mike Epps and Tituss Burgess for an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival. During the wide-ranging conversation, they talked about getting to work with Eddie Murphy, how familiar were they with the Dolemite movies, what was it like meeting with Ruth Carter for the first time and figuring out their costumes, their reaction reading the script for the first time, how they prepared for their roles, and a lot more.

If you have yet to see the trailer for Dolemite Is My Name, the crowd pleasing biopic written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski is about a struggling comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Murphy) as he struggles to break through as an entertainer any way he can. One day he comes up with the comic persona Dolemite and we follow his journey from recording albums in his living room to becoming a Blaxploitation success at the box office. It’s an incredible true story, a fantastic film, and Eddie Murphy hasn’t been this good in years. Absolutely recommended. For more on Dolemite you can read Matt Goldberg’s review. The film also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Wesley Snipes and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.



Check out what Craig Robinson, Mike Epps and Tituss Burgess had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Craig Robinson, Mike Epps and Tituss Burgess:

What was it like to premiere at TIFF?

What was it like working with Eddie Murphy?

What was it like working with Craig Brewer?

How familiar were they with the Dolemite movies?

Who borrowed their costume from set?

What was it like meeting with Ruth Carter for the first time and figuring out their costumes?

What were they excited to film?

Who ruined the most takes and why?

Who was the fastest out of their trailer?

Did the script change a lot on set?

How did they prepare for their roles?

Their reaction to reading the script for the first time.

