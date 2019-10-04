Screenwriters Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski on ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ and Landing Eddie Murphy

0

With director Craig Brewer’s Dolemite Is My Name now playing in limited release and streaming on Netflix starting October 25th, I recently sat down with screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski for an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival. During the wide-ranging conversation, the duo talked about their long history working on the project with Eddie Murphy, how they used their The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story clout to get Dolemite made, their history with Rudy Ray Moore, how they broke their cardinal rule when writing the Dolemite script, and a lot more. In addition, they talked about their next project for Netflix which is a script about the formation of Nike.

If you have yet to see the trailer for Dolemite Is My Name, the crowd pleasing biopic is about a struggling comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Murphy) as he struggles to break through as an entertainer any way he can. One day he comes up with the comic persona Dolemite and we follow his journey from recording albums in his living room to becoming a Blaxploitation success at the box office. It’s an incredible true story, a fantastic film, and Eddie Murphy hasn’t been this good in years. Absolutely recommended. For more on Dolemite you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski:

How did the project happen for them?

They talk about meeting Eddie Murphy for the first time.

How they used their American Crime Story clout to get Dolemite made.

How they broke their cardinal rule when writing the Dolemite script.

At what point did Murphy see the script?

Trying to tell the story as honestly as they can but they’re also making a movie.

How the movie shows you what Rudy Ray Moore had to do to try and make it.

Did a lot end up on the cutting room floor?

How they just wrote a script for Netflix about the formation of Nike.

