Tituss Burgess and Da’Vine Joy Randolph Talk ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ and Rudy Ray Moore

With director Craig Brewer’s Dolemite Is My Name now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Tituss Burgess and Da’Vine Joy Randolph to talk about the film. During the interview, they talked about how the film is both dirty and sweet and what surprised them about Rudy Ray Moore’s story.

If you have yet to see the trailer for Dolemite Is My Name, the crowd-pleasing biopic written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski is about a struggling comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) as he struggles to break through as an entertainer any way he can. One day he comes up with the comic persona Dolemite and we follow his journey from recording albums in his living room to becoming a Blaxploitation success at the box office. It’s an incredible true story, a fantastic film, and Eddie Murphy hasn’t been this good in years. Absolutely recommended. For more on Dolemite you can read Matt Goldberg’s review. The film also stars Craig Robinson, Mike Epps, Wesley Snipes and Keegan-Michael Key.

Check out what Tituss Burgess and Da’Vine Joy Randolph had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. You can also watch my interview with Eddie Murphy here and here’s my interview with director Craig Brewer.

Tituss Burgess and Da’Vine Joy Randolph:

How the film is very dirty yet sweet.

What surprised them about Rudy Ray Moore’s story?

Here’s the official synopsis for Dolemite Is My Name: