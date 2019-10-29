Wesley Snipes and Keegan-Michael Key Talk ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ and Eddie Murphy

0

With director Craig Brewer’s Dolemite Is My Name now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Wesley Snipes and Keegan-Michael Key for a fun interview. During the wide-ranging conversation, they talked about getting to work with Eddie Murphy, what surprised them about Rudy Ray Moore’s story, how the film is both dirty and sweet, and more.

If you have yet to see the trailer for Dolemite Is My Name, the crowd-pleasing biopic written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski is about a struggling comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) as he struggles to break through as an entertainer any way he can. One day he comes up with the comic persona Dolemite and we follow his journey from recording albums in his living room to becoming a Blaxploitation success at the box office. It’s an incredible true story, a fantastic film, and Eddie Murphy hasn’t been this good in years. Absolutely recommended. For more on Dolemite you can read Matt Goldberg’s review. The film also stars Craig Robinson, Mike Epps, Tituss Burgess and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

