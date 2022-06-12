For many twenty-something women, Hulu’s Dollface feels like a paradisiacal image of friendship pinned to a vision board. The series follows a group of young women who lose touch and find their way back together again. Premiering in 2019, audiences are introduced to Jules (Kat Dennings) at her worst: her partner of five years has just admitted he doesn’t love her anymore, she’s working a job she can’t stand, and she’s let all of her own friendships fall to the wayside. Dollface starts off with the cautionary tale of sacrificing friendships to focus on a romantic partner, but the story evolves tremendously over its two-season run. At its core, the series shines a glowing light on what it means to pursue the relationships that mean the most, no matter the obstacle.

Jules’ estranged friends are played by Brenda Song as the career-driven, laser-focused Madison, and Shay Mitchell as the aloof, cool party girl. Izzy (Esther Povitsky) later joins the group as the off-beat sweetheart. At first glance, these characters seem like archetypes. As they begin to rebuild their friendship, it becomes clear that each woman in the group adds so much dimension to the audience’s understanding of Jules’ story. Each of them possesses a quality that Jules is lacking, so what might seem like a stock female character actually acts as a clever disguise for the protagonist’s own shortcomings. The girls and their extreme personalities hold up a mirror for Jules because she could definitely stand to be a little more like each of them. Not only is there such a deep love that has always existed between this group, but Jules clearly still has so much to learn from her connections with them.

Dollface separates itself from the pack by injecting copious amounts of magical surrealism into its visual storytelling. It is abundant right from the top of the series with the introduction of The Cat Lady (Beth Grant). The tone is established that yes, this may be an examination of some very familiar behaviors and situations, but it is observed through a lens of outlandish comedy. What this does is create a bit of distance between the viewer and the characters. Typically, this separation leads to a disinterest in the story or a lack of believability. It is plain to see that quite the opposite occurs here. It’s an invitation to laugh at some ridiculous qualities a viewer might see in themselves. This unique perspective on problems big and small is endlessly engaging. Such creativity aids in exploring the lesser talked about side of friendships: when the bond needs to be repaired after a falling out. Examples range from a 70’s game show derivative “Will She Go Out,” which helps Jules decide to simply make plans with her friends, to the “Anxiety Tornado” that consumes Izzy when she begins to spiral out from her insecurities. With this set of characters, a lot of the conflict is within themselves. As they grow as individuals, they are constantly battling their own emotions and intuition. There is no better, and no funnier way to portray those internal struggles than with this inventive feminine fantasy world.

Interestingly, in Season 1, these exaggerated bits only provide insight into Jules’ chaotic mind as she navigates her social realm drastically changing. In Season 2, however, Dennings comments that “all of the girls get to bring their stories into the surreal part of the show.” The Cat Lady universe has expanded to include the innermost thoughts of the entire friend group. It is such a fresh and stimulating way to help audiences bond with each character, as opposed to just the protagonist. The characters themselves have clearly been thoroughly thought out and, as young women, treated with dignity and respect even as they make mistakes. The show’s creator Jordan Weiss was twnety-two herself when she first wrote the pilot for Dollface as a writing sample. Through development by Executive Producers Margot Robbie, as well as Kat Dennings, the show took on a life of its own.

It really requires audiences to lean into the world it is trying to build: one that is wacky but still honest. The catalysts for such a successful story world are the show’s four leading ladies. They’re each portrayed with these larger-than-life personalities, but that shouldn’t be misconstrued as the characters being unauthentic. They each have their own unique voice, representing women in different phases of growth. What is important to point out is that despite each woman having a different idea of success, or being at different stages in their life, there is a noticeable lack of cattiness or competitiveness. A less attentive writer would rely on that sort of stereotypical behavior as a source of conflict. This group, however, maintains its focus on self-love and self-discovery. Even in Season 2 as new love interests are introduced, this show remains steadfast in its belief that the story of the women as a unit is its top priority.

When we meet this group, each of the ladies has their own coping mechanism that they hide behind. Stella preserves her unshakable image by floating about L.A. as a socialite. To party constantly means to never get close to anyone. Madison is obsessed with her career and with an older, successful, (married) doctor boyfriend. Izzy dawns an entirely fake persona and name to fit in with her self-absorbed co-workers. Jules upholds a cool distance through unrelenting sarcasm. She has a hard time relating to her peers, so she doesn’t even make an attempt to level with them. In Season 1, watching these personalities try to gel after all this time apart is incredibly entertaining.

In Season 2, a certain vulnerability sets in. The quartet begins to let their guard down. They let each other in and are more trusting of themselves and each other; watching that shift is quite gratifying. Stella settles into a career choice she is finally passionate about, hand-in-hand with a new, serious partner with a child. She realizes for the first time that her flightiness can have a huge impact on others. Madison ends Season 1 expecting a promotion. Instead, she is fired and that aforementioned married boyfriend doesn’t pan out. She spends the next season on the mend, refocusing her attention on building her own image as a professional and letting go of her impossibly high expectations for herself. Izzy, after shedding her fake I.D., is in the process of coming to terms with herself and accepting the idea that she is enough. Finally, Jules ends the season with a huge career-defining decision that forces her to put herself out there. Her “Secretary of Defense Mechanisms” has been dismissed and she can no longer rely on them to make sure she never gets hurt again.

Though Dollface will not be returning for a third season, it was so enjoyable to tune into a series that dedicated so much attention to sincere characters that were created by young women, for young women.

Dollface is immediately striking with its surreal, ingenious imagery. It gives the show permission to laugh at itself, allowing for some space to breathe during moments of immaturity. Creator Jordan Weiss and Showrunner Ira Ungerleider strive for a show that stands in solidarity with young women that are still getting themselves together. It doesn’t preach, or mock the twists and turns of womanhood. Alternatively, it provides a satirical, comical lens to a period of self-discovery and real trial and error (and error, and error…) As opposed to offering caricatures of female protagonists, it instead portrays an endearing, honest story with a fresh imagining of a universal experience.