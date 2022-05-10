It’s been confirmed that the Jordan Weiss-created series Dollface, starring Kat Dennings, has been officially canceled and will not be renewed by Hulu for a third season. It’s unclear why Hulu opted out of renewing Dollface for a third season. However, both seasons of the comedy series received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, though were much better received by fans. Weiss wrote the series, along with Harper Dill, and Nathaniel Stein.

Season 1 of Dollface was released in November 2019 and followed Dennings' character Jules, who, after being broken up with by her boyfriend of five years, has to deal with her issues and imagination to reunite with the female friendships she left behind. The first season also stars Brenda Song as best friend Madison, Shay Mitchell as Stella, and Esther Povitsky as Izzy. Season 2, released in February 2022, followed Jules after successfully rekindling her relationship with her friends, as they all do their best to navigate their careers, romantic relationships, and lives post-pandemic era. Season 2 also introduced comedian Lilly Singh, Jayson Blair (Good Trouble), Corinne Foxx (Beat Shazam), and Luke Cook (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Though fans of Dollface won’t be seeing a continuation of the series, Dennings stated in an interview with Collider in February when asked whether she believed a third season was coming, saying:

“I’m superstitious. I always assume one and done, for everything. I don’t think I decorated my dressing room at 2 Broke Girls until season five. I always assumed I just had to have my bag packed. I don’t really think about it. But of course, that would be incredible and there are all sorts of dream scenarios I’d love to see.”

RELATED: Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky on 'Dollface' Season 2, Turning 30, and Filming the Music FestivalDollface was produced by ABC Signature Studios, and along with writing and creating the series, was also executive produced by Weiss alongside executive producers Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara from LuckyChap Entertainment (Promising Young Woman), Bryan Unkeless, and Scott Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures, lead star Dennings, and Nicole King.

You can check out Seasons 1 and 2 of Dollface on Hulu now.

