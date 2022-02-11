It’s time to catch up with your favorite girl-gang in the female-fronted surreal comedy series Dollface. Season 2 takes place over one year after the start of lockdown with the ladies ready to leave their plant-filled apartments and reenter the world of parties, brunches, and dating drama. With their upcoming 30th birthdays looming nearer the women start to reflect on their lives and accomplishments so far, deciding to make changes in order to create the futures that they want, if they can figure out what exactly that is. With the second season taking place so far in the future from where the show left off there are sure to be some major changes for the often distressed damsels ahead.

The feminist comedy streaming series was created by Jordan Weiss (Harley Quinn) and is produced by Margot Robbie’s Lucky Chap Entertainment along with Stephanie Laing, who is known for her work on Eastbound & Down, Veep, and Mixed-ish. Streaming service Hulu released Season 2 of the dreamy comedy series on February 11, 2022, featuring ten new episodes of feminine fun with more dreamy visuals, female friendship hurdles, and girly growing pains. So here's your guide to the cast and characters of Dollface Season 2.

Related:'Dollface' Season 1 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 2

Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley

Image via Hulu

Jules is learning to be more outgoing and assertive while getting over the unexpected breakup with her ex-boyfriend Jeremy. In Season 1, audiences watched Jules' imagination run wild as the newly broken-hearted gal received advice from a bus-driving Cat Lady on how to reenter the world of women. After years of neglecting her relationships with her friends, Jules realizes the importance of relationships with other women. Once she patches things up with her besties, they help her learn more about herself and get her out of the post-breakup blues. In Season 2 audiences will see how lockdown has affected Jules' outlook on reentering the dating scene with the trailer hinting at her interest being piqued by the handsome veterinarian Wes once again.

Kat Dennings, who portrays the recovering guys-girl Jules, is known for her role as the titular character Norah in the 2008 film Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist as well as her role as lead character Max Black in the long-running comedy television series 2 Broke Girls.

Brenda Song as Madison Maxwell

Image via Hulu

Strong-willed Madison Maxwell is Jules' closest friend, though they may butt heads at times. After reconnecting, she helps the shy Jules come out of her shell and demand more for herself while personally dealing with the drama of a secret relationship with a married man. In Season 2, Madison complains about spending so much time indoors as the end of her twenties approaches. If anyone is going to get Jules back out in the world and away from her many indoor plants, it’s going to be the charismatic Madison Maxwell.

Madison is played by actress Brenda Song, who is well known for her many roles on the Disney Channel, including London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody as well as Tia in Phil of the Future. Most recently, Song starred in the romance film Love Accidentally and has worked on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder series short that is set to release later this year.

Esther Povitsky as Izzy Levine

Image via Hulu

Izzy is the awkward and innocent-appearing friend and coworker of Jules who deals with her sense of identity as she works to fit in with the in-crowd at the fictional wellness company Woom. In Season 1, Izzy worked on becoming more mysterious and attempted to shed her personal “brand” as “the crazy one”. Season 2 will see Izzy dealing with deeper emotional hurdles and new romantic interests.

The sweet and silly character Izzy is brought to life on screen by the hilarious Esther Povitsky. She is the co-creator and star of the 2018 comedy series Alone Together and will be portraying Shirley Temple in the upcoming series Scroll Wheel of Time.

Related:‘Dollface’ Season 2 Trailer: Kat Dennings Tackles the Stress of Turning 30

Shay Mitchell as Stella Cole

Image via Hulu

Cool and fun Stella helps Jules learn to let go and step out of her comfort zone while trying to sort out her own uncertain future. In the final episode of Season 1, Stella announced that she had been accepted to business school and was planning to move to Philadelphia. In Season 2, she decides to use her entrepreneurial skills to start a feminine-powered business with her new friend Liv. The business? A woman-centric bar with rosé on tap and The Bachelor playing on the screens in place of football. The evolution of her character along with her new venture is sure to be a highlight of the new season.

Shay Mitchell, who portrays Stella, is a Canadian actress, model, and author known for her lead role as Emily Fields in the long-running show Pretty Little Liars.

Beth Grant as Cat Lady

Image via Magnolia Pictures

The Cat Lady who haunts Jules’ psyche returns in Season 2 to give much-needed advice on how to navigate single life and be a better, more present friend to her girl-squad. Beth Grant, the actress behind the cat-headed character, has appeared in such films as Donnie Darko, Speed, and Little Miss Sunshine, among others.

Malin Akerman as Celeste

Image via Hulu

CEO of the company Woom, a parody of the Gwenyth Paltrow-owned Goop. The fictional company sells items such as facial sprays and crystals that go in surprising places. Celeste returns in Season 2 with an offer to mentor Jules, helping her advance her career and earn what she deserves. You may know Malin Akerman, the actress who plays the part of Celeste, as Laurie Jupiter from the 2009 film Watchmen.

Matthew Gray Gubler as Wes

Image via Hulu

In Season 1, Jules meets and crushes over the handsome veterinarian Wes, but relays that she isn’t ready for a new relationship just yet. In Season 2, Jules may have a change of heart as she deals with sexual frustration and opens up to the idea of dating again, with Wes making a return appearance. The actor who plays the attractive vet is Matthew Gray Gubler, who is known for his role as Dr. Spencer Reid in the CBS series Criminal Minds.

Related:Kat Dennings on Her Hulu Comedy 'Dollface' and Producing the Series with Margot Robbie

Lilly Singh as Liv

Image via Hulu

Hardworking new character Liv teams up with Stella in their new girl-powered business venture, renovating the old bar to a chic and updated standard. Liv, who appears in six of the ten new episodes, is portrayed by comedy actress Lilly Singh, who got her start on YouTube and went on to appear in television series and films such as Fahrenheit 451, Bad Moms, and more.

Jayson Blair as Liam

Image via The CW

Jayson Blair, who got his start in commercials and is known for playing Travis in the 2014 drama film Whiplash, has been added to the cast to portray Izzy’s new love interest Liam.

Corinne Foxx as Ruby

Image via Disney+

Corinne Foxx, who is known for her role as Sasha in the 2019 film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, portrays the new character Ruby, an old friend of Madison’s whose father is a music industry mogul. Coincidentally, this is true of the actress herself, who is the daughter of actor and musician Jamie Foxx.

Chelsea Frei as Alison J.

Image via Fox

Chelsea Fei, known for her recurring role as Bridget Moody in the Fox comedy series The Moodys, will play the part of a new character, Alison J.

Luke Cook as Fender

Image via Hulu

Also added to the cast in Season 2 is Luke Cook, who is most notably recognized for playing Lucifer in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Luke will portray a character who goes by the name Fender and appears in four of the ten new episodes.

The 60 Best Shows on Hulu Right Now Catch up on classics plus some of the best of Peak TV.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email