More than two years after its November 2019 debut, Dollface will be making its return to TV screens on Friday, February 11. Hulu has released a new trailer and poster for the anticipated second season of Dollface, hitting on sentiments that will feel familiar for viewers as the show’s main cast is seen trying to move forward after spending some time indoors due to the pandemic.

Dollface’s surrealist humor is on full display in the two-minute-long trailer, with the return of Beth Grant’s ‘Cat Lady’ character. Interestingly, the new trailer is not just familiar awkward beats but also shows an element of growth, as Shay Mitchell's character Stella is shown opening a bar with a new cast addition, Lilly Singh's Liv. With more on the theme of growth, Kat Denning's Jules is being mentored by her boss, played by Malin Åkerman. The trailer also reminds fans that the heartbeat of the show, friendship (in all its forms), will not be deserted for other storylines. Other main cast members – Brenda Song and Esther Povitsky – are also slated to return for the second season and are front and center in the trailer as well.

Season 2 will also follow the show’s stars as they prepare to hit a new milestone – turning thirty. They balance this alongside navigating work, love, and self-appreciation in a new post-pandemic world. Dollface's new season taking place post-pandemic comes as no surprise; in fact, it is one of many shows to be set in a post-pandemic world. Shows like Grown-ish, Mr. Mayor, and You have also taken place in post-pandemic worlds — in their respective realities, of course.

For the much-anticipated sophomore season, several new faces will be joining the cast, including Jayson Blair, Lilly Singh, Luke Cook, Chelsea Frei, and Corinne Foxx. Dollface was created by Jordan Weiss, who wears the additional hat of executive producer alongside Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures, Dennings, Nicole King, and Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner.

Season 2 of Dollface premieres exclusively on Hulu on February 11. Check out the official trailer below:

