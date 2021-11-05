Grace and Frankie was everyone's 9 to 5 dream even if we were missing someone, but now Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are set to reunite with their co-star Dolly Parton for the final season of the Netflix show! 9 to 5 was a feminist fantasy during its release in 1980. Starring as Doralee, Judy, and Violet, the three co-workers decide to get revenge on their boss, played by Dabney Coleman, and thus our love of Parton, Fonda, and Tomlin as a team was born.

But now, we get to see the three reunited for the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie, the show that has helped an entirely new generation fall in love with the comedic talents of both Fonda and Tomlin. Adding Parton in any way is just going to make the final season all that more special to us. To hold fans over from season 6 (which aired in January of 2020) to season 7 (which will premiere in 2022), Netflix released the first four episodes of the season back in August.

Now, we have Parton coming to the series, and what better way to bring us back into the La Jolla lifestyle than with the ladies from 9 to 5? Even if we don't know what Parton's character is going to bring to the show since details about her character arc and how she'll fit into the show are being kept under wraps.

Image via Netflix

READ MORE: Netflix Has Surprise Dropped the First 4 Episodes of 'Grace and Frankie's Final Season

Back in 2019, both Fonda and Tomlin released a joint statement about the final season. Saying: “We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly their kids as well. We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

We still have a little while to wait to see the thrilling conclusion of Grace and Frankie but now that we're going back to the world of Doralee, Judy, and Violet (sort of), is enough to keep us all happy as we wait to return to La Jolla with Fonda, Tomlin, and Parton in tow.

How to Watch 'Eternals': Here's Where You Can Watch the New MCU Movie Right Now The MCU has heroes, kings, and gods. Now it's time for something else altogether.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email