Dolly Parton has accomplished many things in her long and storied career — and now, she’s putting a novel on the shelf next to all of her Grammys. The music legend has teamed up with author James Patterson to write her first-ever novel, titled Run, Rose, Run, a brand new venture from the voice behind songs like “9 to 5” and “Jolene” — and, in true Dolly style, an album will also accompany the novel’s release, giving fans a new soundtrack for a fully immersive reading experience. Parton announced the collaboration on her Instagram, with a photo of herself and Patterson smiling brightly for the camera.

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with @jamespattersonbooks,” the country star writes. “I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

The novel, a thriller in the traditional Patterson style, follows a young woman named Rose who moves to Nashville with a pocket full of songs and dreams of becoming a star. Her journey, however, is slowly unraveled by the past that inspired those songs, as the brutal secret she hides reaches out to close its fist around her future.

"It's been an honor—and a hell of a lot of fun—to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I've long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity," said Patterson to PEOPLE in a statement. “The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It's a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.”

The accompanying album will be released on Parton’s Butterfly Records label, in partnership with another yet-to-be-announced label. The eponymous work — Parton’s fifty-first album — will feature twelve all-new songs, releasing simultaneously with the novel.

Run, Rose, Run will be published by Little, Brown and Company on March 7, 2022. Check out Parton’s post and the book's cover below:

