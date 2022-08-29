With summer winding down and fall on the way, we can count on the announcement of holiday specials to begin rolling in. As audiences prepare to see the ultimate showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in the final movie in David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy and Rob Zombie’s feature-length take on The Munsters, the time for us to be inundated with entertainment news surrounding the most wonderful time of the year is almost here. And, if you’re a country music fan, or just a lover of the national treasure that is Dolly Parton (who isn’t?!), this holiday themed news will put the jolly right in your step.

Today, it was announced that the musical maven’s upcoming NBC special Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will feature the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker. On a mission to share the magic that she feels emanating from the heart of Dollywood every holiday season, Parton will star in the special as herself.

Audiences will follow the country music superstar as she rushes around getting the production together — dealing with her leading stars, drumming up musical numbers, and pulling the curtain back on her life. Through her musings with the past, viewers will meet her very own Three Wise Mountain Men who will steer the singer back towards what the real spirit of the season is. When she emerges from her walk down memory lane, Parton will be ready to deliver on the magic of the holidays alongside her fellow cast members.

Parton has been teaming up with the network since 2015, when she appeared alongside NBC’s previous entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, who accompanied the Grammy award-winning performer on the piano while she sang “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You.” Seeing that they had a dynamite collaboration on their hands, that same year, NBC penned a deal that would see the network and performer working together on several made for TV movies, which have so far included Coat Of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

David Rambo (Empire) is penning the feature, which was announced back in May. He’ll also executive produce alongside Hudson Hickman, Sam Haskell, and Parton, with the latter two also serving as writers. Billy Levin will join as the project’s producer with Warner Bros. Television producing in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions. As of right now, no release date has been set.