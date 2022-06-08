The feature acts as an adaptation for the best selling novel of the same name which was penned by Parton and James Patterson.

Dolly Parton is running into the arms of Sony Pictures. It’s been revealed that the country music superstar and all around icon’s picture Run, Rose, Run, was picked up by Sony Pictures after a knock-down-drag-out-fight with some top competitors. Things have been moving quickly for the feature as it serves as an adaptation of Parton and James Patterson’s novel of the same name that just hit shelves and electronic literary devices in March. Becoming an instant hit, the book found itself at the #1 spot on the New York Times list, leading to no question as to why it was such a hot commodity for the cinematic world.

Run, Rose, Run, which is also the name of Parton’s latest studio album, tells the story of an up-and-coming country western singer-songwriter named AnnieLee. Moving to the hub of all things twang and guitars, AnnieLee sets out for Nashville to pursue her passion. The move serves as a way for the young performer to get her foot in the music biz door while she also attempts to outrun some skeletons in her closet. While she’s there, she finds a mentor and kindred soul in a larger-than-life performer named Ruthanna whose stardom is almost as high as her wigs. Together, the women will pen their songs and help each other become more vulnerable in sharing the meaning behind their music.

Literary enthusiast and actress Reese Witherspoon will produce the feature on behalf of her company, Hello Sunshine. Parton and Patterson will also add their names as producers under the James Patterson Entertainment banner. Finally, Lauren Neustadter, Sony Pictures’ President of Film and Television will be the fourth person to sign on as producer. Hello Sunshine adds an executive producer to the team via Ashley Strumwasser with Sony’s Maia Eyre acting as the project’s overseer. And, of course, audiences can expect a dynamite soundtrack to accompany the feature as Parton will compose all the film’s original songs.

Image via Dolly Parton/Instagram

RELATED: ‘Run, Rose, Run’: Dolly Parton to Star in, Produce Adaptation of Her Novel With James Patterson

Known the world over for her contributions to the music industry and the betterment of mankind, Run, Rose, Run will be Parton’s return to a starring role on the big screen for the first time in 30 years. Her last turn as the leading lady in a cinematic production came back in 1992 in the comedy, Straight Talk. Prior to her part in Straight Talk Parton was attached to features including Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Since the early ‘90s, she hasn’t shied away from the cameras, holding roles and cameos in big screen and streaming productions including Joyful Noise, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.

As of right now, no release date for Run, Rose, Run has been revealed, but stay tuned to Collider for updates as they become available.