Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans with a "Please Please Please" collaboration with country music legend Dolly Parton just over a month ago. Carpenter released the track as a part of Short n' Sweet's deluxe version, alongside a new black and white music video with Parton as they drive down the road with a man tied down at the back of the pickup track. However, the collaboration might not have occurred if Sabrina had not complied with Parton's rules — one of which includes refraining from using "dirty words."

The Short n' Sweet deluxe edition includes five additional tracks, such as "15 Minutes," "Couldn't Make It Any Harder," "Busy Woman," "Bad Reviews," and the country version of "Please Please Please" featuring the Queen of Country. In an interview with Knox News, the legendary country musician revealed that she gave Carpenter some conditions before she decided to proceed with the collaboration. “Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then. I told her, I said, now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough.”

Collaborating With Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé, and Miley Cyrus Brings Dolly Parton “Greatest Joy”

Luckily, Carpenter had no problem occasionally changing the lyrics to "Please Please Please," as is the case with some of her live performances of the song, changing it from "I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf---er, ah" to "I beg you, don’t embarrass me like the others." In the same interview, Parton said that Carpenter was "so sweet" and expressed "greatest joy" having collaborated with other artists, saying, "And Beyoncé's great and Miley [Cyrus], you know I love her. So, I'm just having fun with all of it."

Parton previously partnered with Beyoncé on two tracks for the latter's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, including "Dolly P" and "Tyrant." Beyoncé also included her rendition of Parton's critically acclaimed "Jolene," which her goddaughter Cyrus also famously covered 12 years ago. In 2023, Cyrus re-recorded "Wrecking Ball" alongside Parton. The track was included on Parton's 49th solo studio album, Rockstar, which included collaborations with various rock musicians, such as Steve Perry, John Fogerty, Warren Haynes, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Linda Perry, Pat Benatar, and more.

Parton is currently working on the autobiographical stage musical Dolly: An Original Musical, set to bring her life to the stage this summer at Belmont University's Fisher Center. You can watch the visual for Parton and Carpenter's "Please Please Please" collaboration above.