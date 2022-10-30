Spooky season is coming to a close, and it's time to start gearing up for the holiday season and all the festive specials accompanying it. This year, country music legend Dolly Parton will kick off the holidays in style. Her two-hour film special Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is now set to premiere on NBC on Thursday, December 1, opening up the Christmas season with good music and a slew of famous guests.

Parton will star as herself in an ode to the classic movie musical. Tasked with putting together a holiday TV special, she's left rushing around, getting her leading stars in order, and making sure everything is perfect to ring in the holidays. Amidst all the chaos, she reflects on her past, taking the audience through a private journey of her memories. With guidance from her personal Three Wise Mountain Men, she'll be reminded of the true spirit of the holiday in time to share that cheer in her special.

As previously announced, Parton's fellow country stars Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams as well as Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus will provide their musical talents to the film. They'll contribute to a soundtrack that features two of Parton's biggest country hits — "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You" — as well as an original holiday tune made special for the event. Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, and Ana Gasteyer are set to star alongside Parton with Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff, and Steve Summers rounding out the cast.

With music a central factor in the film, Kathryn Burns was tapped to choreograph any musical numbers. She previously took home a pair of Emmys for her work in the musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and has a long track record in the industry, including credits on Key & Peele, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Why Women Kill among others. David Hull is also on board as an assistant choreographer.

The special was written and executive produced by David Rambo, who previously served as a producer on both Empire and CSI among others. In addition to starring, the multi-talented Parton serves as a co-writer alongside Sam Haskell. She's no stranger to writing Christmas films, having previously penned the story for 1986's musical holiday classic A Smoky Mountain Christmas with William Bleich. Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas also reunites the country music icon with director Joe Lazarov who previously helmed an episode of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings for Netflix. Rounding out the production crew is executive producer Hudson Hickman and producers Billy Levin and Steve Summers.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas will air on NBC on December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.