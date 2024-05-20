The Big Picture Tensions are high between RHONJ stars.

Catania teases a major fight with Josephs.

Feuds and drama are destroying relationships.

The new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is already bringing the drama. Now Dolores Catania is teasing more of it that has yet to be seen in Season 14 of the reality series. She teases an upcoming “fight” that is the “biggest fight” with fellow The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs during an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

“That’s the biggest fight me and Margaret ever got in,” she said. “You gotta stay tuned. You’ll see. Stay tuned. It’s insane.” Catania states that they are “good” today, but this fight seems a little intense. It appears that she called Josephs a "C U Next Tuesday" in the fight. “You’re gonna probably s-t your pants when you see it,” she continues, “But I mean it was so intense. We spoke and we were fine. That’s what friends do. When you care about somebody.”

Catania has been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since Season 7, and fans are now referring to her as “the voice of reason”. However, tensions were already rising between Catania and Josephs, as Josephs reportedly felt “disgusted” that Catania earned more than her on the reality TV show. Even though the friends stas are reportedly on “good” terms, according to Catania, fans still have yet to see how the fight will play out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Tensions Are Rising Between the ‘RHONJ’ Stars

It is not just the “biggest fight” that is adding to the tension between The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars, but the ongoing feuds and fights are destroying the dynamic between the women. As the reality TV stars fight, Catania seems to be caught in the middle.

Josephs has recently called out Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas for “calling her son,” and called Giudice a “sociopath.” Rachel Fuda wants Giudice “fired” from the show. But the ongoing feud between Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, who have been feuding for years, and is the catalyst of all the tension. It appears that no one will be waving the white flag soon, as the tension is only getting worse.

Gorga has continuously spoken out against Giudice, with recent comments about how she felt “embarrassed” when Giudice and fellow reality TV star Jennifer Aydin were caught leaking stories about the show. Things between Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga seem to not be getting any better either, as Gorga reportedly felt “disgusted” by Giudice involving their deceased parents in their feud.

Fellow RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider has also spoken up about the divide. It has been reported that Josephs and Gorga have fallen out with her. Josephs stated that she was “disappointed” in Goldschneider, and Gorga claimed that Goldschneider “wants to be invited to every single party.” It appears that no one is friends.

Friendships are being broken up. Catania is sailing in the middle of the ongoing tension. Fans can stay tuned to The Real Housewives of New Jersey to see how this tension and drama will unfold.

