Dolores Catania is in the middle of two sides of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. That doesn't mean she doesn't have her own battles. Margaret Josephs doesn't like that Catania makes more than she does for the show so that is something we could see unfold on Season 14 of the reality series. But many of us are here knowing that there is going to be a divide between the housewives: Team Teresa Giuidce or Team Melissa Gorga.

The two sisters-in-law have always had a hot and cold relationship and now the season is split in two with Catania seemingly being in the middle. But she did talk with Us Weekly about Season 14 before its premiere and dished on the explosive finale from last year. There have been rumors that Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas were ambushed by her fellow castmates during the finale and now Catania said that a meeting did take place. “The meeting happened 100 percent. No one denied the meeting happened,” Dolores told Us Weekly. “What the denial was [regarding was what] the meeting was about.”

During one of her confessionals, Catania did say that a "meeting of the minds" can happen before a reunion but she made it clear that she did not partake in any meetings. “I don’t rehearse the reunion [like] Andy [Cohen]‘s going to come out and he’s going to say this and I’m going to say this,’” Catania said. “If that doesn’t happen, now you’re stumped. Now, you can’t think on your feet because you have already rehearsed something that’s going to happen. Now you have to take that minute to regroup and think about what you’re going to say. So, I would never want to even think about the reunion until I’m sitting on that stage.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs

Dolores Catania Reveals If She Was Invited to the Meeting

Still talking about the supposed meeting that took place, Catania made it clear that the reason she was probably not invited to said meeting was because she is friends with Giudice and Ruelas. “There were probably things said in there that they wouldn’t want somebody who was friends with everyone to hear,” she said to Us Weekly. “Hence, why I wouldn’t really be privy to that meeting.”

