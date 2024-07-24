The Big Picture Catania plays the middle on RHONJ amidst the ongoing drama.

Catania feels sad about potentially irreversible changes in friend group dynamics.

Catania regrets the inability to come together for a reunion & remains hopeful for future reconciliation.

Dolores Catania has been playing the middle of the field on The Real Housewives of New Jersey this season of the reality series. Not trying to take sides, Catania tried to play Switzerland between all the women who are fighting. It started with Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga not speaking to each other and has grown to Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral getting into a physical fight with each other. Now, the reality star is opening up about how she feels after this season, especially with the lack of reunion happening for Season 14.

Catania was talking with E! News about the finale talked about what fans can expect from it. “It’s very much a very Jersey moment and there’s a lot of closure in this finale that you’ll see,” she said. “It’s a little sad for me. I don’t know that our friend group can ever come back the same, but that’ll be up for everyone to make their own opinions.”

For Catania, her biggest regret seems to be that everybody else couldn't figure out their issues to come together so they can film a reunion. “I just regret that everybody couldn’t come together the way I would like,” she said of the situation. “We are a beautiful group of women who have the same hearts and the same love for our families and our children and we have that in common. My biggest regret is that I just would love to have seen family come together and friendships come together and we just couldn’t seem to do that.”

The Future of 'RHONJ' Is In Limbo

Just because the wives are currently not doing well doesn't mean that Catania thinks this is the end for all of their friendships. She went on to talk about how she still does have a bit of a chance that things could work out some point down the line. “There’s always hope,” she said to the publication. Currently, the plan for the reunion special is to film seperate things with some of the housewives going back and forth between rooms. Not the reunion as we've come to know it. And at least we know that Catania is at least still hopeful that her friends can sort out their issues. For now, we just know that there are a lot of people on the show who do not want to talk to each other.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

You can watch Catania on The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Sunday on Bravo and streaming on Peacock.

