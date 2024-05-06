The Big Picture Dolores Catania's boyfriend has been married throughout their relationship but is close to finalizing his divorce.

Catania is not pushing her boyfriend to get divorced or to propose, focusing on the happiness in their lives.

Catania's stance on marriage has shifted, with the priority being happiness rather than societal expectations.

Dolores Catania is one of the fan-favorites on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Starting the show as the ex-wife of Frank Catania and bringing their co-dependent relationship to life, Dolores' love life has been through a major topic in the reality series. From 2021 on, Catania has been with Paulie Connell and it has meant that the women went to Ireland as a cast trip, have embraced his Irish roots. But one of the more interesting aspects of Connell and Catania's relationship is that Connell has been married the entire time they've been together.

To be fair, he was in the process of getting a divorce but has yet to finalize it. And now that seems to be changing. While talking to Us Weekly for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Catania gave an update on Connell's divorce. “It’s very close,” Catania said. “It’s been moving along.” That doesn't mean that Catania was really pushing him to get divorced right away either.

She went on to talk about how it was time for him to not be married with the stage of their relationship. “Unless I wanted to really get married, I’m not pushing him to do things to force this. But in all fairness, for us to be at the relationship we are, he should not be married and, yeah, I expect a divorce. [I don’t expect] a ring [or] marriage. If it comes great, but that has to be [after a divorce].”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Is Marriage In the Cards For Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell

In the past, Catania has been open about what she wanted from her boyfriends. One of the reasons she broke up with David Principe was the lack of ring (but also because her ex-husband was living with him and the two of them are friends). Now though, it seems as if Catania's relationship to the idea of marriage has changed. When talking about whether or not the divorce would open up the change for the two of them to get married, that wasn't seemingly her first thought.

Related Melissa Gorga Explains Cast Meetup Before 'RHONJ' Reunion Melissa has never been one to shy away from the truth and now she is giving fans the low-down on what happened prior to the RHONJ reunion.

“Isn’t that, like, a societal thing? It’s got to stop.” Dolores told Us. “Why doesn’t everybody just ask, ‘What’s our next trip? What’s your next plan?’ Does it have to be marriage? Does it have to be engagement? Happiness is the goal. Peace in our lives is the goal. We’ve had that.” What that means for Catania and Connell, we don't know. Maybe they will still have a wedding in the future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey new episodes air every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST, with next-day episodes available to stream on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock