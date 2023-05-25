Action legend Dolph Lundgren has joined The Witcher universe on Netflix. During an interview for the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, Lundgren revealed he’s currently in South Africa to shoot a spinoff series of The Witcher, which is most likely the upcoming show about the Rats, a group of thieves set to make their debut on Season 3 of the main show.

In Andrzej Sapkowski's original The Witcher novels, the Rats are a team of young misfits who band together after the raging war in the Continent uproots their lives. One of the Rats members, Mistle, even has a controversial abusive relationship with Ciri, which will hopefully get changed for Netflix’s adaptation. The third season of The Witcher will adapt Time of Contempt, the third book in Sapkowski’s series of novels, in which the Rats are introduced.

Besides being part of Season 3, the gang of criminals is also getting its own prequel spinoff series, telling how these young people decided to lead a life of crime. Since the Rats are formed by teenagers and young adults, it’s hard to imagine Lundgren would become part of the group. However, since the Rats' story is intertwined with the ruthless bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, Lundgren could be the spinoff’s main antagonist. If that’s the case, Lundgren should soon jump to the main series since Bonhart also crosses paths with Ciri multiple times.

During his interview, Lundgren didn’t reveal any details about his role in The Witcher universe. Still, Lundgren has a knack for playing gritty warriors who steal the spotlight, from the Rocky franchise to The Expendables. As such, Lundgren would be the perfect fit to play Bonhart. Even if that’s not the case, we are excited about Lundgren coming to The Witcher universe, which needs reinforcements since the departure of lead star Henry Cavill has shaken fans' trust in Netflix’s adaptation.

What’s Next for The Witcher Universe on Netflix?

Season 3 of The Witcher marks the last appearance of Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Starting in Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role, carrying on the monster hunter’s legacy. Season 3 of the show will follow Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) as they keep training Ciri (Freya Allan) in magic and combat. The girl will need those skills, as her legendary Elder Blood turns her into a target for the many factions fighting to take over the Continent. In addition, Season 3 will also put some interdimensional hunters on Ciri’s trail, as the Wild Hunt is expected to become a prominent part of the show.

Season 3 of The Witcher will be split into two parts. Volume 1 debuts on Netflix on June 29, with Volume 2 coming to the streamer on July 27.