Dolph Lundgren is ready to tell his life's story. According to Variety, Lundgren will be an executive producer on the upcoming documentary film Dolph, that looks at the actor's life.

Lundgren talked about why telling his story was so important to him in a statement:

"There have been some tough times that I've been through, and I've had to pay a price to get where I am now. This film isn't a celebration of my known successes, rather an examination of a man's journey to truly find himself and the happiness he desires."

Lundgren also hopes that his story will inspire people who are experiencing a difficult time in their lives. "Our message is that the journey can be tough," said Lundgren, "but if you keep going, everyone has a chance to get to their destination." Lundgren's Red Orm Productions will executive produce the project.

Andrew Holmes will write and direct the documentary. Homles previously worked on Bisping and The Humanity Bureau. "I was a fan of Dolph's prior to the project," said Holmes, "but it wasn't until I started doing my research that I realized how high educated and hard-working he is. It's simple to see that audiences are going to devour this man's awe-inspiring story, which has the ability to connect and resonate with every person who watches." Adam Scorgie and Shane Fennessey will also work on the film as lead producers. Score G Productions and Famous Red Car Pictures will executive produce the documentary.

Lundgren's previous work includes playing Ivan Drago in 1985's Rocky IV (directed by Sylvester Stallone) and 2018's Creed II (directed by Steven Caple Jr.). He also played a live-action version of He-Man in 1987's Master of the Universe (directed by Gary Goddard). In 1989, played The Punisher/Frank Castle in the film adaptation of the Marvel Comics character, directed by Mark Goldblatt. Lundgren has recently appeared in The Expendables franchise (as Gunner Jensen), the fifth season of Arrow (as Konstantin Kovar), and 2018's Aquaman as King Nereus.

No official release date has been announced for the documentary. Lundgren will reprise his role as King Nereus in James Waan's 2022 film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

