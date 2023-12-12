The Big Picture Dolph Lundgren is back in action as he directs, produces, co-writes, and stars in his latest project, Wanted Man, a thrilling crime film.

Lundgren plays a rough-around-the-edges detective who must bring a witness to safety and seek justice for the murder of undercover DEA agents.

Wanted Man releases on January 19, 2024.

Just in case you thought Dolph Lundgren was all actioned out, we’ve got news for you! Hot on the heels of his appearance in Expend4bles, the star is back in a bigger way than ever as he’s not only starring but also directing, producing, and co-writing his latest project titled, Wanted Man. In an exclusive trailer, shared with Collider, you can tag along with Lundgren on his latest adventure that sees him starring as a police officer on a mission to bring a witness to safety in hopes of serving up some hot and fresh justice to the men responsible for murdering two undercover DEA agents.

In the teaser, we meet Lundgren’s Johansen, a rough-around-the-edges detective who has a reputation for pushing the boundaries of legal policing (yikes!). When two undercover DEA agents are murdered while on the job, the force has no choice but to put their best (and most morally questionable) agent on the case. Initially sent to bring two witnesses back to the precinct, the trailer shows that one of the women doesn’t make it after a shoot-out that also leaves Johansen fighting for his life. When the surviving witness pressures the wounded officer to stay with her family until he’s able to get back on his feet, Johansen knows that he’s putting everyone she loves in danger. Unsure of whom to trust, the seasoned officer must rely on his instincts if he has any hope of making it back home alive.

Joining Lundgren in Wanted Man is Christina Villa (River) as the last remaining witness and the woman who helps nurse the injured detective back to full strength. Frasier and Cheers star Kelsey Grammer also appears in the film, and, from what we see in the trailer, he’ll be one of Johansen’s co-workers who has questionable loyalties. He’s also wearing a Hawaiin shirt which further solidifies his character’s shifty ways. Pairing with Lundgren to pen the film’s script was Michael Worth who holds credits on productions including Killing Cupid and Apple Seed.

Dolph Lundgren’s Filmmaking Background

While he may be best known for his on-screen roles in films like Rocky IV, Masters of the Universe, and the Aquaman franchise, Lundgren has also lent his creative vision to a handful of titles. First taking the director’s seat in 2004’s The Defender, Wanted Man will mark Lundgren’s eighth time helming a movie and his sixth time adding ideas to the script. Of course, each of these projects has also seen the Creed II star holding acting credits.

Wanted Man is due out in theaters, as well as on-demand and digital on January 19, 2024, in the U.S. Check out the official trailer below: